Timeform Flagged Up selection for Tuesday's racing

By Timeform
16:45 · MON July 01, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Warriors Dream – 20:30 Lingfield

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Warriors Dream’s sales price rose markedly to £220,000 at the breeze-ups last year and he showed plenty of ability to make the frame on his debut in a warm race at Kempton in March. He didn’t build on that promise on his next two starts, but he caught the eye on his handicap debut over a mile at Newbury last month, very unlucky not to finish closer or possibly win. Warriors Dream settled well in a first-time hood, and was beginning to make headway when he was snatched up over a furlong out which ended his chance. He clearly been handed a good mark and is expected to prove that now.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

