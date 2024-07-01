The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Warriors Dream’s sales price rose markedly to £220,000 at the breeze-ups last year and he showed plenty of ability to make the frame on his debut in a warm race at Kempton in March. He didn’t build on that promise on his next two starts, but he caught the eye on his handicap debut over a mile at Newbury last month, very unlucky not to finish closer or possibly win. Warriors Dream settled well in a first-time hood, and was beginning to make headway when he was snatched up over a furlong out which ended his chance. He clearly been handed a good mark and is expected to prove that now.
