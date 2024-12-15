Combining Sporting Life’s instinctive eye for profit with Timeform’s unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus is now available to all logged-in readers.To access all the extra content, readers simply have to log in to the Sporting Life website.If you're yet to create an account, you can sign up for FREE and gain access not only to the Sporting Life Plus features and cards, but also watch all race replays from Britain and Ireland, follow and track your favourite horses, jockeys and trainers through My Stable, and gain added insight from our experts by reading more premium articles.In addition, you can use the same log-in details to access ITV7, Super6, and Sky Bet.

The step up in trip since going handicapping over fences appears to have really suited MISTYMAL who made a winning debut in this sphere on his return to action at Hereford in October and went like the best horse at the weights – becoming a Horse In Focus as a result - when narrowly denied back there just under five weeks ago.

The form of that effort has been franked by the winner Langley Hundred going very close in defeat on Thursday, while the fifth and sixth have also performed with some credit since.

First-time cheekpieces go on Mistymal here, and the top-rated gelding can get the better of Safe Destination, who isn't the most reliable but looks better than ever this season.