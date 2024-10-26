Long Draw didn’t initially build on his debut promise for Olly Murphy last season but he’s improving in leaps and bounds now and looks capable of landing his second race of the season off bottom weight in this useful handicap hurdle.

He quickened smartly when getting off the mark at Ffos Las in May and would have followed up when returning from a summer break at Worcester in September but for a bad mistake two out. Rallying from that, he failed by just a short head to peg back Oceanline.

Long Draw improved further but had to settle for second again at Warwick last time where he was unfortunate to come up against another progressive type who was even more well-in. However, he and winner Guard The Moon pulled a long way clear of the rest and, with further improvement to come and his stable in good form, Long Draw looks weighted to run a big race, being 3 lb clear in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.