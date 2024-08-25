Andrew Balding is in red-hot form, having sent out five winners at four different tracks on Saturday, including a double at York ridden by Oisin Murphy. That followed three wins for the stable on Friday when Murphy landed the Gimcrack on Cool Hand Luke, and the trainer-jockey combination has a good chance of further success with Celtic Warrior in Epsom’s mile and a quarter handicap. Celtic Warrior’s only win to date has come in a maiden at Kempton in April but he has twice run well in handicaps at Goodwood over the summer, including last time out. With cheekpieces applied for the first time, he was soon back to form when a staying-on fourth to Paradias on Stewards’ Cup day and off a 1 lb lower mark can again finish in front of Tahitian Prince, who was behind him on that occasion, over this extra furlong.

