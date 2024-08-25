Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
17:37 · SUN August 25, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Celtic Warrior – 15:17 Epsom

Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Andrew Balding is in red-hot form, having sent out five winners at four different tracks on Saturday, including a double at York ridden by Oisin Murphy. That followed three wins for the stable on Friday when Murphy landed the Gimcrack on Cool Hand Luke, and the trainer-jockey combination has a good chance of further success with Celtic Warrior in Epsom’s mile and a quarter handicap. Celtic Warrior’s only win to date has come in a maiden at Kempton in April but he has twice run well in handicaps at Goodwood over the summer, including last time out. With cheekpieces applied for the first time, he was soon back to form when a staying-on fourth to Paradias on Stewards’ Cup day and off a 1 lb lower mark can again finish in front of Tahitian Prince, who was behind him on that occasion, over this extra furlong.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING