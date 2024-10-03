Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
16:47 · THU October 03, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Pearl Eye – 17:05 Ascot

Flag: Horse In Focus

This looks a competitive race of its type but Pearl Eye very much caught the eye at Chester last time and he is a horse to be positive about.

He was a four-time winner last year and ran right up to his best when making a winning reappearance in soft-ground at Pontefract in May and he arguably proved better than ever when narrowly denied last time.

Pearl Eye bounced back from somewhat of a lull with blinkers reapplied and he would have almost certainly won with a clear passage, going in snatches but making good headway and meeting trouble on more than one occasion. He finished with a flourish once in the clear to be beaten just a head and, with likely conditions no problem for him, he is well worth backing to gain compensation.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

