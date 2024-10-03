This looks a competitive race of its type but Pearl Eye very much caught the eye at Chester last time and he is a horse to be positive about.

He was a four-time winner last year and ran right up to his best when making a winning reappearance in soft-ground at Pontefract in May and he arguably proved better than ever when narrowly denied last time.

Pearl Eye bounced back from somewhat of a lull with blinkers reapplied and he would have almost certainly won with a clear passage, going in snatches but making good headway and meeting trouble on more than one occasion. He finished with a flourish once in the clear to be beaten just a head and, with likely conditions no problem for him, he is well worth backing to gain compensation.