Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
17:02 · THU August 01, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Flanking Maneuver - 18:00 Galway

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Flanking Maneuver opened his account over fences at Fairyhouse in October last year and he was far from disgraced pitched into Grade 1 company on his next start.

He has been a little hit and miss since, but he reacted well to first-time blinkers when hitting the frame in a useful handicap at Kilbeggan three weeks ago, leaving the impression he should have finished even closer.

Flanking Maneuver got shuffled back early on the final circuit and still had plenty to do three from home, but he kept on well from there to be never nearer than at the finish despite being less-than-fluent at the last. He is potentially well treated now and could have more to offer in this headgear.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

