Flanking Maneuver opened his account over fences at Fairyhouse in October last year and he was far from disgraced pitched into Grade 1 company on his next start.

He has been a little hit and miss since, but he reacted well to first-time blinkers when hitting the frame in a useful handicap at Kilbeggan three weeks ago, leaving the impression he should have finished even closer.

Flanking Maneuver got shuffled back early on the final circuit and still had plenty to do three from home, but he kept on well from there to be never nearer than at the finish despite being less-than-fluent at the last. He is potentially well treated now and could have more to offer in this headgear.