Merrimack is clearly on the up for Stuart Williams and should take plenty of stopping in his hat-trick bid.

He failed to shine when cheekpieces and a tongue-tie were tried at Yarmouth in June, but that was over a mile, and he has looked a different horse since dropped to sprinting trips with the cheekpieces swapped for a visor.

Backed as if defeat was out of the question back at Yarmouth earlier this month, a 6 lb penalty may not be enough to stop Merrimack winning again despite this quicker ground.