Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Friday's racing

By Timeform
15:06 · THU July 25, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Merrimack – 8.20 York

Flag: Horse In Focus

Merrimack is clearly on the up for Stuart Williams and should take plenty of stopping in his hat-trick bid.

He failed to shine when cheekpieces and a tongue-tie were tried at Yarmouth in June, but that was over a mile, and he has looked a different horse since dropped to sprinting trips with the cheekpieces swapped for a visor.

Backed as if defeat was out of the question back at Yarmouth earlier this month, a 6 lb penalty may not be enough to stop Merrimack winning again despite this quicker ground.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING