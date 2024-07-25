The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Merrimack – 8.20 York
Flag: Horse In Focus
Merrimack is clearly on the up for Stuart Williams and should take plenty of stopping in his hat-trick bid.
He failed to shine when cheekpieces and a tongue-tie were tried at Yarmouth in June, but that was over a mile, and he has looked a different horse since dropped to sprinting trips with the cheekpieces swapped for a visor.
Backed as if defeat was out of the question back at Yarmouth earlier this month, a 6 lb penalty may not be enough to stop Merrimack winning again despite this quicker ground.
