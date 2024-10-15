Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Runner-up, 2½m mares' handicap hurdle, Hereford, Monday 14 October
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Bumper winner Ask Her Out hadn't shown much on her first four starts over hurdles but she produced a much more encouraging effort when runner-up at Hereford on Monday.
Ask Her Out was no match for My Bobby's Lass, who won with a degree of ease, but she made good late headway from an unpromising position, doing well under the circumstances.
She pulled seven lengths clear of the third and showed enough to suggest that she's capable of winning from such a lowly mark.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org