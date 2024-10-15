Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Bumper winner Ask Her Out hadn't shown much on her first four starts over hurdles but she produced a much more encouraging effort when runner-up at Hereford on Monday.

Ask Her Out was no match for My Bobby's Lass, who won with a degree of ease, but she made good late headway from an unpromising position, doing well under the circumstances.

She pulled seven lengths clear of the third and showed enough to suggest that she's capable of winning from such a lowly mark.