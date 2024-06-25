Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Reaching High had disappointed on easy ground at Leicester on his penultimate start but he got back on the up when returned to a sounder surface at Windsor on Monday and found only a thriving sort too strong.

Reaching High was beaten half a length by one who made all to complete a course-and-distance hat-trick but he stuck to his task well and pulled 11 lengths clear of the third.

Reaching High boasts an excellent staying pedigree being by Sea The Stars out of Gold Cup winner Estimate and he can raise his game further over longer trips. It shouldn't be long before he's winning handicaps.