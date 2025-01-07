Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Lequinto had shaped well from a tumbling mark when a running-on third at Lingfield on New Year's Eve and he produced an even better effort when runner-up at Wolverhampton on Monday, leaving the impression that he's in good enough form to capitalise on his fall in the weights.

Lequinto was beaten only a length at Wolverhampton and would have finished closer had he not been short of room in the straight and conceded first run.

He ran on well and will be seen to better effect when granted a stronger gallop to chase, so he is one to note having competed on Monday off a mark 15 lb lower than the BHA rating he defied in June 2023.