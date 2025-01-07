Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Tue January 07, 2025 · 1h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Monday

LEQUINTO

Runner-up, 6f handicap, Wolverhampton, Monday 6 January

Lequinto had shaped well from a tumbling mark when a running-on third at Lingfield on New Year's Eve and he produced an even better effort when runner-up at Wolverhampton on Monday, leaving the impression that he's in good enough form to capitalise on his fall in the weights.

Lequinto was beaten only a length at Wolverhampton and would have finished closer had he not been short of room in the straight and conceded first run.

He ran on well and will be seen to better effect when granted a stronger gallop to chase, so he is one to note having competed on Monday off a mark 15 lb lower than the BHA rating he defied in June 2023.

Click here to find out more about how you can track horses with My Stable

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING