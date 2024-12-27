Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.
Timeform Eyecatcher: Thursday
WILLIAM MUNNY
Runner-up, 2m maiden hurdle, Leopardstown, Thursday 26 December
This is usually a strong maiden hurdle and no reason to believe that wasn't the case again this year. The favourite failed to meet expectations, but one with the benefit of a recent run set a good pace and galloped on strongly to pull clear of a quartet of bumper winners.
One of those was William Munny, who showed useful form in bumpers last season, and shaped with plenty of promise on his hurdling debut, unable to lay a glove on the impressive winner, but pulling a long way clear of the remainder.
William Munny took a strong hold and was a little novicey at some of his hurdles, but this initial experience won't be lost on him, and he looks a banker for a similar event next time.
