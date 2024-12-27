Sporting Life

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day
Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day

Timeform Eyecatcher of the Day: Horse racing tracker selection

By Timeform
Sporting Life Plus
Fri December 27, 2024 · 2h ago

Check out the latest Timeform Eyecatchers and add them to your free My Stable tracker.

Timeform Eyecatcher: Thursday

WILLIAM MUNNY

Runner-up, 2m maiden hurdle, Leopardstown, Thursday 26 December

This is usually a strong maiden hurdle and no reason to believe that wasn't the case again this year. The favourite failed to meet expectations, but one with the benefit of a recent run set a good pace and galloped on strongly to pull clear of a quartet of bumper winners.

One of those was William Munny, who showed useful form in bumpers last season, and shaped with plenty of promise on his hurdling debut, unable to lay a glove on the impressive winner, but pulling a long way clear of the remainder.

William Munny took a strong hold and was a little novicey at some of his hurdles, but this initial experience won't be lost on him, and he looks a banker for a similar event next time.

Click here to find out more about how you can track horses with My Stable

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

MOST READ RACING