Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Timeform Daily View: Points of interest

Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

By Tony McFadden
Horse Racing
Tue January 06, 2026 · 2h ago

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Copperfield a potential improver for Camacho

Since the start of 2021, among the trainers who have had at least 25 runners at the course, only Charlie Appleby is operating at a higher strike rate than Julie Camacho at Kempton.

Camacho has had eight winners from her 25 runners during that timeframe at a highly impressive strike rate of 32%, and backing each of those runners would have returned a profit of £11.58 to £1 level stakes. Any horse Camacho sends on the long journey from her North Yorkshire base is, therefore, worth extra scrutiny, and she has a couple of representatives at Kempton on Wednesday in Copperfield (17:00) and Triggerman (18:00).

Copperfield looks especially interesting as, while he is bottom on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures for the six-furlong handicap, he's the only runner in the line-up with the Timeform 'small p' to show that improvement is anticipated.

Copperfield has yet to make a significant impression but this half-brother to the yard's Group 1 winner Shaquille has offered some encouragement and it's still early days after only four starts. He failed to make the anticipated improvement on his nursery debut - and first start since being gelded - at Newcastle last month, but he stumbled in the early stages of that contest and it would be little surprise were he to leave that form behind. Connections replace a hood with a visor.

You can now use your Betfair and Paddy Power accounts to login

Progressive Rajinoora boasts strong form

Rajinoora stepped up on her previous efforts when scoring at Epsom in July on her second start in handicap company, and that proved a decent bit of form as there were a couple of next-time winners in behind, including the runner-up.

Rajinoora was overlooked in the betting on her return from a 19-week break at Chelmsford last month, presumably thought in need of the run, but in finishing runner-up to a thriving rival she improved on the form she had shown at Epsom. That form was then franked when the winner, Tonal, went on to register a comfortable victory at Wolverhampton, taking her record on the all-weather this campaign to four wins from five starts.

Rajinoora faced a tough task against Tonal but enhanced her reputation in defeat and looks to have got away lightly with just a 2 lb rise in the weights. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the mile handicap (19:00) at Kempton by 2 lb and her upwardly mobile profile suggests she could still be capable of even better.

Andrew McLaren's Weekend View

Fiddlers Green has Jockey Uplift Flag

The booking of Ryan Kavanagh, deemed good value for his 5 lb claim, has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag for Fiddlers Green, who narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings in the concluding 11-furlong handicap (20:00) at Kempton.

Fiddlers Green ran well when third at Leicester on his final start of the turf campaign and then posted a slightly better effort on Timeform's figures when runner-up here last month.

He was only narrowly denied by a progressive three-year-old, Westcombe, and that one then gave the form a boost a few days later when running out a comfortable winner at Wolverhampton. Fiddlers Green has edged up 3 lb for that head defeat but still appeals as being on a competitive mark and should give a good account.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING