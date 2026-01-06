Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Copperfield a potential improver for Camacho

Since the start of 2021, among the trainers who have had at least 25 runners at the course, only Charlie Appleby is operating at a higher strike rate than Julie Camacho at Kempton. Camacho has had eight winners from her 25 runners during that timeframe at a highly impressive strike rate of 32%, and backing each of those runners would have returned a profit of £11.58 to £1 level stakes. Any horse Camacho sends on the long journey from her North Yorkshire base is, therefore, worth extra scrutiny, and she has a couple of representatives at Kempton on Wednesday in Copperfield (17:00) and Triggerman (18:00). Copperfield looks especially interesting as, while he is bottom on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures for the six-furlong handicap, he's the only runner in the line-up with the Timeform 'small p' to show that improvement is anticipated. Copperfield has yet to make a significant impression but this half-brother to the yard's Group 1 winner Shaquille has offered some encouragement and it's still early days after only four starts. He failed to make the anticipated improvement on his nursery debut - and first start since being gelded - at Newcastle last month, but he stumbled in the early stages of that contest and it would be little surprise were he to leave that form behind. Connections replace a hood with a visor.

Progressive Rajinoora boasts strong form

Rajinoora stepped up on her previous efforts when scoring at Epsom in July on her second start in handicap company, and that proved a decent bit of form as there were a couple of next-time winners in behind, including the runner-up. Rajinoora was overlooked in the betting on her return from a 19-week break at Chelmsford last month, presumably thought in need of the run, but in finishing runner-up to a thriving rival she improved on the form she had shown at Epsom. That form was then franked when the winner, Tonal, went on to register a comfortable victory at Wolverhampton, taking her record on the all-weather this campaign to four wins from five starts. Rajinoora faced a tough task against Tonal but enhanced her reputation in defeat and looks to have got away lightly with just a 2 lb rise in the weights. She heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the mile handicap (19:00) at Kempton by 2 lb and her upwardly mobile profile suggests she could still be capable of even better.

Fiddlers Green has Jockey Uplift Flag

The booking of Ryan Kavanagh, deemed good value for his 5 lb claim, has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag for Fiddlers Green, who narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings in the concluding 11-furlong handicap (20:00) at Kempton. Fiddlers Green ran well when third at Leicester on his final start of the turf campaign and then posted a slightly better effort on Timeform's figures when runner-up here last month. He was only narrowly denied by a progressive three-year-old, Westcombe, and that one then gave the form a boost a few days later when running out a comfortable winner at Wolverhampton. Fiddlers Green has edged up 3 lb for that head defeat but still appeals as being on a competitive mark and should give a good account.