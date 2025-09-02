Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Surrey Fire to benefit from drop in trip and class

Surrey Fire has struggled to make an impact the last twice, but those efforts were both over two miles and in better races than the mile-and-five-furlong (14:05) handicap he tackles at Lingfield, so it would be little surprise to see him bounce back from an easing mark. Surrey Fire was beaten less than a length and a half in fourth at Chelmsford three starts ago in a handicap contested by plenty of in-form staying handicappers. He had the run of the race at Chelmsford where he benefited from dictating a modest tempo, but that's not a standout effort as he had run to a similar level when successful in a mile-and-a-quarter novice at this venue last season. He's now 5 lb lower than when running so creditably at Chelmsford so is lurking on a dangerous mark, and he comes out 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here. In addition to a sharper test and a drop in grade helping his prospects, the application of blinkers for the first time could also sharpen him up following two below par but excusable efforts.

Kingston Sunflower of interest back with O'Brien

Kingston Sunflower fared well over hurdles during her first stint with Fergal O'Brien and catches the eye in the mile-and-three-quarter handicap (14:20) at Bath having rejoined the yard in a stable switch that has generated Timeform's Trainer Uplift Flag. Kingston Sunflower failed to win during her time with Ralph Smith, but she proved consistent and was placed on five of her seven starts on the Flat, including when runner-up over this course and distance when last seen in June of last year. That performance, off a 1 lb higher mark than the one she competes from on her return, places Kingston Sunflower narrowly top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. However, the fairly useful form she showed over hurdles for O'Brien, culminating in a hat-trick, offers hope that she could prove better than her lowly Flat mark for this yard.

Tactical Plan can capitalise on lenient mark

Tactical Plan wasn't seen to best effect when only fourth at Haydock last time as he was caught further back than ideal in a race in which the winner made all. However, he had shaped nicely when runner-up at Ayr on his previous start, in a race that has worked out well, and Timeform's reporter noted that he's "better judged on the form of his Ayr run" and is "worth another chance". Tactical Plan was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag by Timeform's reporter following his Haydock effort to underline that he would likely be of interest next time. Tactical Plan found a completely unexposed sprinter from a top yard too strong at Ayr, but he proved best of the rest and finished a head in front of Aberama Gold, a three-time subsequent winner, while fourth-placed Danzan also won next time out to give the form a boost. Tactical Plan has been eased 1 lb since his last couple of efforts, so is back down to the mark he defied at Goodwood on his final start as a juvenile. He may have had to settle for second at Ayr but that was his best effort yet on Timeform's figures and, based on that form, he comes out 3 lb clear on weight-adjusted ratings for the seven-furlong handicap (20:30) at Kempton.