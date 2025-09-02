Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Haydock and Kempton on Saturday.

Andrew Asquith has two selections at Haydock and Kempton on Saturday in his latest ante-post column.
Weekend View: Saturday September 6
2pts win The Reverand in the Old Borough Cup at 6/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair, 5/1 General)
1pt e.w. Local Hero in the London Mile Series Final at 16/1 (1/4 1,2,3 bet365, Unibet, Ladbrokes, Coral)
There is quite a bit of rain around over the next few days which has the potential to influence the ground at both Ascot and Haydock. The former is currently described as good to soft, good in places, while the ground at Haydock is good at the time of writing.
You would imagine that both courses will have an element of soft in the going description come the weekend, even though the weather looks brighter on Friday and Sunday.
One trainer who will be doing the 'rain dance' is William Haggas, who is set to saddle THE REVERAND in the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap at Haydock. This horse relishes some give underfoot and he should get his ideal conditions on Saturday.
He looked potentially smart when bolting up in a useful contest his stable usually targets at Ascot on his handicap debut around this time last year, first-time cheekpieces having a positive effect as he tanked through his race and easily moved clear of other progressive three-year-olds.
The Reverand wasn’t seen to best effect when beaten at short odds upped to a mile and three quarters at York next time, and the drop to a mile and a quarter blatantly didn’t suit him when below form at Doncaster on his final start last season.
The market once more spoke in his favour ahead of his return at York in May, but the ground was probably a little too quick for his liking, while he left the impression he was a little rusty after seven months off with his usual cheekpieces also discarded.
That race has worked out incredibly well, though, and The Reverand confirmed himself a handicapper to follow when winning with any amount in hand at Ripon last time. Admittedly, it wasn’t a deep renewal of the Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap, but he appreciated the return to soft ground with the cheekpieces back on.
The handicapper has raised him only 4lb for that win and, even if his opposition were thin on the ground, he could have been a lot harsher given the style of his victory that day.
He now moves back up to a mile and three quarters, a trip that should really suit him now as a more mature four-year-old, while the long straight at Haydock will allow him plenty of time to hit top gear (he looked like he only got going well inside the final furlong last time). The Reverand remains relatively lightly raced for his age and I think he’s one to keep on the right side heading into the autumn.
It was The Wizard of Eye who stood out to me in the Ascot Handicap, and I’ve hummed and hawed about including him in the staking plan. The amount of rain forecast at Ascot is a slight concern, though, even though he has got form in soft ground, and this will be his first run since a disappointing favourite in the same race 12 months ago, while also starting out for a new yard.
I’m therefore going to pass that race over and head straight to Kempton for the Unibet London Mile Series Final Handicap. There is plenty of depth among the entries, with several all-weather specialists, notably Sky Safari, who can boast an unbeaten record on an artificial surface.
She was impressive over this course and distance last time and has to be greatly respected, but at a bigger price I think LOCAL HERO may have been underestimated in the betting.
He’s another who has a very good record on the all-weather, particularly so at Kempton. Indeed, his form figures at this track read 11142 and he is arrives in better form than his recent results would imply.
Local Hero has been ridden a little too forcefully on his last three starts, a low draw doing him no favours at Newcastle in May, and he has been exposed to a strong headwind the last twice.
He was again drawn low at Newcastle when last seen and as a result was too exposed with no cover. He pulled his way into a prominent position and had little left to give when push came to shove, while a straight, stiff mile into a headwind at a track like Newcastle probably isn’t his bag (he’s never run well at Newcastle).
His form on a turning track stands up to better scrutiny, however, and he’s now 2lb below his last winning mark, and 5lb lower than when beaten only a neck by smart all-weather performer Mount Athos over seven furlongs at Kempton in March.
Furthermore, Sean Levey has been pencilled in to ride for the first time in his last four starts. He has been on board for all Local Hero’s three wins, while his record on him in general is a positive one.
He has a potent turn of foot which he often uses to good effect at this course and, provided he fares well with the draw, he should get a true pace to sit behind before being produced to pounce at the cut away. Local Hero has been freshened up since – usually goes well after a break – and odds of 16/1 look too big given his record round here.
- Preview posted 1525 BST on 02/09/2025
