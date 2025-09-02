Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Haydock and Kempton on Saturday.

There is quite a bit of rain around over the next few days which has the potential to influence the ground at both Ascot and Haydock. The former is currently described as good to soft, good in places, while the ground at Haydock is good at the time of writing.

You would imagine that both courses will have an element of soft in the going description come the weekend, even though the weather looks brighter on Friday and Sunday.

One trainer who will be doing the 'rain dance' is William Haggas, who is set to saddle THE REVERAND in the Betfair Exchange Old Borough Cup Handicap at Haydock. This horse relishes some give underfoot and he should get his ideal conditions on Saturday.

He looked potentially smart when bolting up in a useful contest his stable usually targets at Ascot on his handicap debut around this time last year, first-time cheekpieces having a positive effect as he tanked through his race and easily moved clear of other progressive three-year-olds.

The Reverand wasn’t seen to best effect when beaten at short odds upped to a mile and three quarters at York next time, and the drop to a mile and a quarter blatantly didn’t suit him when below form at Doncaster on his final start last season.

The market once more spoke in his favour ahead of his return at York in May, but the ground was probably a little too quick for his liking, while he left the impression he was a little rusty after seven months off with his usual cheekpieces also discarded.

That race has worked out incredibly well, though, and The Reverand confirmed himself a handicapper to follow when winning with any amount in hand at Ripon last time. Admittedly, it wasn’t a deep renewal of the Ripon Bell-Ringer Handicap, but he appreciated the return to soft ground with the cheekpieces back on.

The handicapper has raised him only 4lb for that win and, even if his opposition were thin on the ground, he could have been a lot harsher given the style of his victory that day.

He now moves back up to a mile and three quarters, a trip that should really suit him now as a more mature four-year-old, while the long straight at Haydock will allow him plenty of time to hit top gear (he looked like he only got going well inside the final furlong last time). The Reverand remains relatively lightly raced for his age and I think he’s one to keep on the right side heading into the autumn.