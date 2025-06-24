Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Three points of interest

Bibury Cup a tricky puzzle to solve

The Showcasing Standing At Whitsbury Manor Bibury Cup Handicap (4.58) at Salisbury on Wednesday looks like one of the most competitive races of the day, with just 5 lb separating the five runners on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings. Top of the pile is course winner Patsy Snugfit, who shapes as if she will get this longer trip, however she faces some intriguing rivals. Despite hanging under pressure at Southwell last time, the unexposed Tremorgio looks a danger despite having to shoulder top weight. Interestingly (or not), his dam only beat one rival home when making her handicap debut from the exact same mark of 88 at this course; the main difference is that her run came over six furlongs. Middle Ages has something to prove, too, after a poor run at HQ last month, but he has scope to be better than his opening BHA mark of 77 and it’s worth noting that his trainer Andrew Balding – who has the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag – has won the last two renewals of this handicap. Cheekpieces are applied on Middle Ages for the first time. Criminal’s debut fourth behind Ernst Blofeld gives the impression that his best days may come now handicapping, especially now up in trip, and he looks a fascinating contender despite a very inexperienced apprentice booked. And finally, Cape Breton looks likely to appreciate the drop in grade/step up in trip after a relatively modest effort at York last time. He is owned by Juddmonte, which brings us full circle to the race title: though now standing at an independent stud, Showcasing was formerly owned by Juddmonte during his career on the track. A tricky puzzle indeed.

It’s in the genes...

Earlier on in the card, the Havana Grey Standing At Whitsbury Manor Handicap (3.55) features the hat-trick-seeking Montpelier whose own pedigree makes plenty of appeal, especially to fans of northern racing. His dam is Mabs Cross, the David Armstrong-owned mare who won four of her first five starts for Michael Dods, culminating in success in a Group 3 at Newmarket. His sire is the in-vogue Wootton Bassett who has made such a strong start to his career at stud, mirroring his performances on the racetrack. He won his first five starts for Sportinglife columnist Richard Fahey, including the Group 1 Prix Jean Luc-Lagardere, and now stands for an eye-watering €300,000 at Coolmore. Montpelier has done a good job of following in the footsteps of his illustrious parents so far, following up his ready debut success at Thirsk with a gritty defeat of Sea Force at Newbury last month. He was giving 7 lb to the runner-up – who has won narrowly since – that day and a BHA mark of 96 might not be the limit of Montpelier’s ability, for all it is certainly no penalty kick.

Fillies to the fore at Carlisle There is an interesting fillies’ Group 3 at Naas at 6.40 in which the well-bred Faiyum puts her unbeaten record on the line against Darzina, a ‘Horse In Focus’ who impressed when making a winning start at Gowran Park, and Barnavara, who won gamely at Navan earlier this month, however the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Eternal Stakes at Carlisle (3.45) also has a touch of class to it. You have to go back to 2018 to find a winning trainer (Richard Fahey) whose stable is north of Newmarket, and there is a strong southern raiding party once more for a race that was won 12 months ago by the Roger Varian-trained Jabaara. Charlie Appleby has only ever sent three horses to Carlisle (one winner and two seconds) - none of which have been over the past five seasons – so hopes will be high that the journey is worth it for Verse Of Love who was seventh in the Nell Gwyn on her reappearance, sandwiched either side by wins at Newmarket and Yarmouth last time. She only has a BHA rating of 92 but could improve on that significantly.

The Timeform verdict, however, goes to Saqqara Sands who represents the race’s 2021 winning trainer Ralph Beckett. She advanced her form when an excellent runner-up to Formal (with the re-opposing Glamis Road well down the field in seventh) in an Epsom listed event on her recent return so this improving daughter of Oasis Dream is fancied to build on it here and resume winning ways. Shropshire-based David Loughnane is a more regular visitor to the North-West than Appleby, and one of his stable stars Anshoda certainly deserves her place in this line-up. She hasn’t been at her best in three starts since winning the Group 3 Prestige Stakes at Goodwood last August but takes a sizable drop in grade here. With their rivals appearing to be up against it, it looks as if the prize will be heading back down the M6 once again.