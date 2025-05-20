Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Three Points of Interest

Watson excellent with juveniles at Ayr Archie Watson’s overall record at Ayr throughout his career is impressive, operating at a 30% strike rate, and it more than doubles to 67% with two-year-olds making their debut at the track. That makes Underwriter, his runner in the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Maiden Stakes (14:30), of big interest on his first start.

He cost €75,000 as a yearling, but he sales price rose considerably to £200,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze-Ups last month having impressed on the clock. Those with previous experience don’t set an exacting standard, and it looks primed for a newcomer to come out on top. Underwriter has several entries in the coming days, so it is interesting that Watson sends him a long way North for his debut given his record at Ayr, while it is an added bonus that Wathnan’s retained jockey, James Doyle, also travels for his first ride back since overcoming an injury. He’s expected to advertise his Royal Ascot claims.

Flags point to John L Sullivan The Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap (16:42) at Ayr looks competitive on paper, but Timeform Flags strongly point to the claims of the Lucinda Russell-trained John L Sullivan.

Indeed, he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, has the Horse In Focus Flag, the Sectional Flag, and the Horses For Courses Flag. He is yet to win at Ayr, but on Timeform’s figures, some of his best efforts have come at this track, hitting the frame in three of his four starts here, and that form has worked out well, too. John L Sullivan got due reward for his consistency when winning a handicap at Musselburgh when last seen in November, while he can also be marked up further for that victory given he overcame a positional bias and recorded a fast closing sectional. The runner-up won next time to frank the form and he returns from just a 2lb higher mark. There should be even more to come from him this season and he’s one to follow.

Deira Storm can improve markedly The second division of the Unibet Support Safer Gambling Restricted Novice Stakes (17:40) at Kempton looks a race which is sure to throw up future winners, but the best long-term prospect in the race could be Deira Storm.

He has a useful pedigree and it was only inexperience which stopped him from making a winning debut at Wolverhampton in December, a slow start meaning he raced in rear in a race where it paid to be prominent. Deira Storm did make good late headway under pressure, however, not helped by being forced to switch for a run but doing all of his best work at the finish. That initial experience won’t be lost on him, and his effort can be marked up further when taking his closing sectional into account. He sets a good standard on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and the ‘small p’ attached to his rating highlights he’s open to improvement.