Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note ahead of Wednesday's action while the tip of the day runs at Leicester.
A good card at Naas on Wednesday and interesting that Karl Burke sends over Miss Lamai for the Listed Arqana Irish EBF Marwell Stakes over five furlongs at 5.18.
Burke has a very solid record in Ireland, 12 wins from 52 at 23.08% for his career, and this year he is two from six thanks to Fallen Angel and Poet Master with two of his defeated horses finishing second.
Miss Lamai demands respect, then, and she has the best form claims in the race on the back of her good fourth behind stablemate Leovanni in the Group 2 Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.
She was arguably value for a better finishing position that day after losing two places late on and she’s 5lb clear (with a ‘p’) on Timeform ratings in this.
Kingman’s juvenile progeny have been tearing it up the last two months with his two-year-olds amassing a record of 11 wins from 23 runs at 47.83% since the start of June.
That is some going and he’s got another 2yo running for him on Wednesday evening in the shape of Dream Voyage in the Hot To Trot Racing / Roger Jowett Memorial British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes (7.05) at Salisbury.
Hugo Palmer’s filly ran a very nice race in third on debut on Newmarket’s July Course, running keen in the early stages and green towards the business end, in a race that looked quite hot on paper.
Indeed, the winner was having her third run after being sent off 5/1 for the Marygate, so this looked a lovely platform from which Dream Voyage can kick on from, starting at Salisbury.
Mick Appleby isn’t renowned for striking in early nurseries. In fact, he has had just two horses run in nurseries in July since 2019, but they both won.
Eminny was the first one, last July, and Nad Alshiba Green was the latest one, last week. She won at Bath under Oisin Murphy, doing cartwheels, so it’s no wonder Appleby has turned her out quickly for the Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Nursery Handicap at Lingfield (3.50).
Running under a 6lb penalty here under Tom Marquand, she is officially 6lb well in and Timeform reckon she’s 3lb clear – although she does come with a tail-flashing warning.
Going back up to six furlongs on the Lingfield turf should certainly pose no problems for her and, all things considered, it’s no wonder Appleby is trying to strike while the iron is hot, for all that he’s in unfamiliar territory.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Grecian God appeals in the Kube - Leicester's Premier Exhibition Venue Handicap over six furlongs at Leicester on Wednesday evening. Mark Usher’s horse has shaped well in two handicaps at Kempton the last twice and fared best of those held up when third last time.
He looks in a good spot to challenge for the top prize in this on his return to turf, just his second run on the grass, while he’s now 2lb lower than when he made his good handicap debut at Kempton.
