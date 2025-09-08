Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Betweenthesticks can go well again at Catterick

Connections of Betweenthesticks will be pleased they don't have Another Baar to worry about in the five-furlong handicap (14:40) at Catterick. Betweenthesticks gained a narrow verdict over Another Baar at Pontefract last month but has had to settle for second behind the same rival the last twice. He was comprehensively put in his place at Ripon last time, but time has shown he had little chance there as Another Baar has since registered another two emphatic wins and is clearly in the form of his life. Prior to Ripon, Betweenthesticks was beaten only half a length by Another Baar over this course and distance, adding to his good record at this track. He was runner-up here in 2022 and won over course and distance in May on his only two previous outings at Catterick, so is evidently suited by the sharp test the track provides. That effectiveness is highlighted by Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. He narrowly heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings off only 1 lb higher than when pushing Another Baar close over this course and distance, and he also has the Jockey Uplift Flag with PJ McDonald taking over in the saddle. The Flags are pointing towards another bold bid from Betweenthesticks.

Read: Matt Brocklebank on Arc Trials Day

Lucky Out to build on eye-catching effort back at Galway

Lucky Out was notably out of luck at the Galway Festival last month, but her effort caught the eye of Timeform's reporter who awarded the Horse In Focus Flag to mark her out as one likely to be of interest next time. Lucky Out had finished down the field on her four previous starts of the season so was sent off a big price at Galway. However, back at the scene of her sole success for her former stable, she produced a more encouraging effort in sixth, and she may well have finished closer had she avoided trouble in running. The patiently-ridden Lucky Out was trying to make headway when short of room on the home turn, and she was also denied a clear run early in the straight. Those pieces of interferences cost her all chance, but she appeared to finish with running left and gave the impression she's capable of making an impact from her reduced mark granted a clear shot at things. She tends to be ridden patiently and is back in another big-field handicap over seven furlongs at Galway (18:05), so will need the luck that eluded her last time, but she's 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. She also has the Horses For Courses Flag to highlight her effectiveness at Galway, and is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time.

Find out more about the Sporting Life Racing Club

Penalty shouldn't prevent One Night Thunder from following up

One Night Thunder had plummeted 20 lb in the weights since joining Gemma Tutty but snapped the losing sequence in impressive fashion over seven furlongs at Carlisle last week. The overdue success may not have come completely out of the blue as One Night Thunder had offered a platform to build on when third at Haydock on his penultimate start, but the style of success was a surprise. One Night Thunder didn't merely take advantage of a much-reduced mark, but he left the impression that he probably retains all his ability so dominant was that display. One Night Thunder travelled powerfully and readily put his stamp on the race when asked to quicken, ultimately scoring by three and three-quarter lengths with something in hand. Such a performance unsurprisingly earned him the Horse In Focus Flag, and he should be tough to beat over the same course and distance (19:15) if able to replicate that form. He carries a 5 lb penalty but still comes out 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. It's also worth noting the good form of the Tutty stable. Since York's Ebor meeting, and prior to racing at Newcastle on Monday, Tutty has had five winners from only 13 runners.