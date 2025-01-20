Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Jamie Snowden has good record at Ayr Jamie Snowden doesn’t have many runners at Ayr, but he can boast a strike rate of 20%, so his sole runner on Tuesday’s card, Audacious Annie, needs respecting in the Start Your Racing TV Free Trial Mares’ ‘National Hunt’ Maiden Hurdle (13:30).

She made a winning debut in a bumper at Wetherby last season, running to a fairly useful level, but she didn’t quite progress as expected in that sphere when given some tougher assignment. Audacious Annie shaped with plenty of promise on her debut over hurdles at Ffos Las recently, too, well beaten in the end, but she looked threatening before a bad mistake at three from home knocked the stuffing out of her. The winner that day was a short-priced favourite and looks a useful prospect, so she lost little in defeat, and seems sure to build on that promise now. Some novicey leaps proved her downfall, but if she can sharpen up that area of her game, she has the ability to be more than competitive in this field.

Patrick Mullins Weekend Review: Energumene, Kargese and Appreciate It

Mark Walford profitable with just one runner Mark Walford is another trainer who isn’t a regular at Ayr, but can boast a good strike rate (25%), and also has a healthy profit margin when having just one runner (over hurdles) at a meeting. Indeed, if you had backed every one you would have a £1 level-stakes profit of £80.02, so you have to respect the claims of Chasingouttheblues in the Racing TV Handicap Hurdle (14:30).

He has made a promising start to his career, winning two of his four starts over hurdles, proving better than ever when narrowly prevailing on his handicap debut at Wetherby on Boxing Day. Chasingouttheblues came out on the right side of a photo on that occasion, despite being carried off the right line on the run-in, and displaying a good attitude. That was over two and a half miles, but he shapes as though he’ll relish this four-furlong longer trip, and he remains a horse to keep on the right side from a 5lb higher mark.

Flags point to Brazilian Rose Brazilian Rose has made an excellent start for Rebecca Menzies, completing a hat-trick over six furlongs at this course last week, and she is up to completing a four-timer in the Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM Handicap (19:15) judged by the manner of that success.

She had no problem defying a penalty on that occasion, confirming herself a most progressive filly, given a patient ride and making smooth headway to get into contention approaching the final furlong. All of her wins for this yard have come over six furlongs at this venue, so she clearly has an affinity for this track, and she should have no problem moving back up to seven furlongs (won over this trip on debut). Brazilian Rose’s performance can also be marked up when you take sectionals into account, impressing with her closing sectional, and given the Sectional Flag as a result, along with the Horse In Focus Flag. She is just 1lb higher in the weights now turned out quickly and she will be very hard to stop provided this doesn’t come too soon (she’s had a couple of runs in quick concession).