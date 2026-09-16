Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Potential vs form in Naas opener

With a low-key start to Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup meeting, interesting maidens and novices are the order of the day elsewhere on Thursday, with the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden (13:50) at Naas featuring several interesting newcomers against the promising Blooming Sally (beaten only a short-head on debut at Cork) and Luca Brilliante who picked up both the 'Horse In Focus' and 'Sectional' flags when filling the same position on her nursery handicap at the Curragh last month. Ophelia (Aidan O'Brien), who is from the family of the Cheveley Park winner Hooray, and €1,900,000 stablemate Be In Love, a sister to Blackbear and Charles Darwin amongst others, look the pick of the debutantes, though it would be no surprise to see strong first showings from Pirate Anne Bonny (Paddy Twomey) and Leap Of Light (Jessica Harrington). Maxims Of Equity represents Michael O'Callaghan who saddled last year's winner Luna Mia, so is another who needs close inspection in the paddock and betting rings, though her stablemate had the benefit of experience. Colin Keane, meanwhile, looks a notable booking for her once-raced stablemate Bougie Gals. Endless Night, meanwhile, looked asleep in the stalls on debut and then continued that vein in the race itself on debut behind Alpha. She should improve plenty for the outing and a better effort is expected from this sister to Thesecretadversary despite this shorter trip not appearing an obvious step (perhaps it will make more sense when she gets into handicaps next season...).

Click to read Graeme North's timefigure analysis of Sun Goddess

History repeating in Naas maiden?

Later in the day, the task of finding the winner becomes even harder with 13 unraced horses due to go to post for the closing Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden at 17:32. History shows us that Aidan O'Brien and Jessica Harrington have targeted this seven-furlong race, with the trainers equally sharing eight of the last nine winners between them. Harrington's representative this year is First Watch, a €120,000 son of Kodiac who is closely related to Mayflower whose sole win came on debut over seven and a half furlongs at Leopardstown. Ballydoyle runner Vienna Waltz certainly fits the bill on paper, perhaps more so than his stoutly-bred stablemate King Cador. The former's dam won on debut and relished soft ground so he should cope with conditions. Interestingly, Vienna Waltz is one of 13 foals of Raydiya and his half-sister Raydara is the dam of Raygani, one of two in the race for Johnny Murtagh. He is probably a longer-term prospect than stablemate Sinanli. The Ger Lyons-trained Soldat (already gelded) is related to two-year-old winners but is another who may come into his own over further next year, while Champion Basma is another who has already been gelded but his pedigree suggests he is likely to be quite a sharp two-year-old (his half-sister Magic Basma recorded her only win on debut). Given connections, the market should prove useful when assessing the chances of the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Miss Hong Kong. A Goffs Million entry, this €165,000 Churchill filly is a sister to Naval Force who was a ready winner on debut for the yard.

Andrew Asquith had a 14/1 winner last weekend and returns with two more selections at Ayr and Newbury on Saturday.