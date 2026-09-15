Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ayr & Newbury

Andrew Asquith had a 14/1 winner last weekend and returns with two more selections at Ayr and Newbury on Saturday.
Weekend View: Saturday September 19
1pt e.w. Dance In The Storm in the Ayr Gold Cup at 14/1 (bet365, 12/1 General 1/4 1,2,3.4)
1pt win Boyfriend in the Dubai Duty Free Handicap, Newbury at 8/1 (William Hill, 7/1 General)
Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook Betfair Sportsbook
The Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup is the big betting race of this weekend and the formline of the Constantine Handicap at York recently is the one to focus on, in my opinion.
Sondad, the winner of that race, isn’t entered, but the second, Far Above Dream, the third, Coul Angel (who has won since) and the fourth DANCE IN THE STORM are all set to reoppose.
The last-named is a progressive filly who was a well-supported favourite the last day and she probably wasn’t seen to best effect racing in the near-side group, but I thought she shaped like a horse still on the upgrade.
Admittedly, all of her wins have come over seven furlongs, but she has long shaped like one who will be well suited to a well-run six furlongs, and she didn’t look out of her comfort zone at this trip.
She did incredibly well to overcome a wide draw at Chester two starts back, winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests given the obstacles she overcame.
The prospect of similar ground to York is a slight concern, but she travelled well on that occasion, so you probably can’t blame the conditions, and in a race which is sure to be run at a strong pace, she looks overly priced at the 14/1 mark.
At Newbury, the Dubai Duty Free Handicap looks another competitive renewal, but the pick of the entries is the Richard Hannon-trained BOYFRIEND.
He shaped well over a mile in the Spring Cup at this course on his reappearance and he became another to frank that form when winning over the same distance at Sandown on his next start.
That form has worked out well, the fourth going on to win the John Smith’s Cup and another competitive handicap at York since, and Boyfriend has improved in defeat subsequently.
He was arguably unlucky not to win at Salisbury last time, too, denied a clear run on more than one occasion, but finishing his race to good effect once getting an opening.
The return to a mile and a quarter shouldn’t be an issue for him – he has stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree – and just 1lb higher than for his run last time, he looks well handicapped.
Preview posted at 16:00 BST on 15/09/2026
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