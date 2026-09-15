Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Ayr & Newbury

The Ladbrokes Ayr Gold Cup is the big betting race of this weekend and the formline of the Constantine Handicap at York recently is the one to focus on, in my opinion.

Sondad, the winner of that race, isn’t entered, but the second, Far Above Dream, the third, Coul Angel (who has won since) and the fourth DANCE IN THE STORM are all set to reoppose.

The last-named is a progressive filly who was a well-supported favourite the last day and she probably wasn’t seen to best effect racing in the near-side group, but I thought she shaped like a horse still on the upgrade.

Admittedly, all of her wins have come over seven furlongs, but she has long shaped like one who will be well suited to a well-run six furlongs, and she didn’t look out of her comfort zone at this trip.

She did incredibly well to overcome a wide draw at Chester two starts back, winning with more in hand than the official margin suggests given the obstacles she overcame.

The prospect of similar ground to York is a slight concern, but she travelled well on that occasion, so you probably can’t blame the conditions, and in a race which is sure to be run at a strong pace, she looks overly priced at the 14/1 mark.