Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Rockinastorm can add to good record at Ludlow

Rockinastorm is yet to trouble the judge this season, but he shaped as if back in form at Windsor last time in a race that stretched his stamina. He ended up finishing seventh in a competitive contest won by Neo King over three and a half miles on soft ground, weakening between three and two out after chasing the leaders. The drop back in trip for Ludlow’s Forbra Gold Cup (14:07) should therefore suit Rockinastorm very well, particularly as the bottom weight has a fine record over fences at his local track, with two wins and a second from four starts earning him the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag. Normally a front runner under David Bass who knows him well, the partnership was also successful at Wetherby last season after his latest Ludlow win. Rockinastorm’s trainer Henry Daly has won this race twice in the recent past with Head To The Stars, and he’s in good form with the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag, though could do with a change of luck as the stable’s runner at Hereford on Sunday made it four seconds in a row for the yard. Blue Carpet should take some beating at Wetherby

Apart from his local track of Warwick, Dan Skelton has had more winners at Wetherby than any other course in the last five seasons whilst maintaining an excellent 28% strike rate there. Both his runners at Wetherby on Thursday are of interest, including Blue Carpet who goes in the handicap hurdle over three miles (16:10). A bumper winner on his debut last season, Blue Carpet remains unexposed after just the three runs over hurdles. After finishing second on his hurdling debut at Chepstow, Blue Carpet went one better under today’s rider Tristan Durrell at Wetherby in October when making the most of a simple task against two rivals. But he ran his best race when stepped up further in trip for his handicap debut at Newbury the following month. Blue Carpet kept on to finish a length and three quarters behind Keable, and the form of that race has worked out well, with the winner putting up a useful effort to win a Pertemps Qualifier at Chepstow last Saturday. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and given a break since Newbury, Blue Carpet makes plenty of appeal to go one better. Signcastle City weighted to win again

There’s just a 4 lb weight range between top and bottom weight in Chelmsford’s seven-furlong handicap (19:30) where apprentice Tyrese Cameron takes 5 lb off the back of top weight Signcastle City. A winner three times on turf in 2024, Signcastle City paid for that success last year as he couldn’t quite get his head in front from BHA marks in the 80s despite a number of placed efforts. However, the handicapper has shown him a bit of leniency on the all-weather of late, and after a promising second at Lingfield earlier this month when worn down only late on, he got his head back in front over this evening’s course and distance a fortnight ago. Challenging late this time in a truly-run race, Signcastle City got up for a head win over Panelli, with the reopposing Captain Parma back in third. A 2 lb rise in the weights means that Signcastle City remains well-treated on the pick of last season’s form and he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, while his stable is in form too, with Richard Hannon having the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag.