Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Eyed form has been given a boost Eyed was well supported on his reappearance and first start for Hughie Morrison (was previously with Paul Webber) at Wincanton last month but he had to settle for second behind another rival who had been strong in the betting. That looked like a creditable effort from Eyed, who had been given a breathing operation prior to his return, but appears even better after the winner, Camino Rocio, followed up off a 7 lb higher mark at Huntingdon on Tuesday. Eyed, who matched the pick of his efforts for his former stable, is able to run in the extended two-mile-and-five-furlong handicap chase (14:05) at Market Rasen off the same mark he competed from at Wincanton, so he looks well treated, particularly with the possibility of a bit more to come for this stable.

Kosasiempre bidding to enhance course record Kosasiempre shaped as if in need of the run when only fifth on her return from three months off at Worcester in September and, with that under her belt, she duly returned to form at Southwell last time, proving no match for the thrown-in winner (who has won again since) but pulling clear of the remainder. She now contests the extended two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle (14:40) at Market Rasen over a course and distance she has won on both her previous outings to earn Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag. Kosasiempre improved on her previous efforts when narrowly winning a mares' novice handicap hurdle here in May, seemingly appreciating the sounder surface, and she followed up in a handicap hurdle in June with a bit more in hand than the three-quarter-length margin would suggest. Others in this contest come out with stronger claims on Timeform ratings, but Kosasiempre's record around here entitles her to respect.

Connections of Riot hoping for Chelmsford repeat The Betfair Racing Podcasts Handicap (18:00) was won last year by Riot who was registering his third success over seven furlongs at Chelmsford. Riot runs here off the same mark he defied in this contest 12 months ago, which is 2 lb lower than the rating he defied at Doncaster in June. Riot was set some stiff tasks in competitive handicaps after his win at Doncaster but he produced an encouraging effort when a running-on fifth at Wolverhampton last month and he looks likely to give a good account back at a venue where he has enjoyed success.

Tip of the Day Flying Fletcher - 19:30 Chelmsford

Flying Fletcher was an impressive winner of a six-furlong nursery at Newcastle on his final start last year and he also scored convincingly over the same course and distance last week on just his second outing of 2024 (and first on the all-weather). Flying Fletcher was held up in a race run at a steady early gallop but he quickened up well to lead inside the final half-furlong and was nicely on top at the line, passing the post with a two-and-a-half-length advantage. That decisive victory earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag and he still has the 'p' to highlight he's capable of better. His pedigree offers hope on that front as his dam, Tropical Paradise, progressed from handicaps into a smart Group 3 winner. Fantasy Master is the pick of the weights off his lower all-weather mark but he needs to prove he's as effective on a synthetic surface, so the improving Flying Fletcher looks the one to beat under his penalty.