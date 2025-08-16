Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Stormy Impact stands out on ratings

The listed Flying Fillies' Stakes (15:42) in theory represents a step up in class for Stormy Impact who has raced exclusively in handicaps this season, but the form she showed at Wolverhampton last time suggests she's very much the one to beat, even in this higher grade. Stormy Impact had failed to make an impact in a couple of big-field handicaps at Ascot, but she hadn't been seen to best effect on either occasion and raised her game in a slightly less competitive environment at Wolverhampton last time. That Racing League event still didn't develop perfectly for Stormy Impact, who was forced wide on the turn for home, but she quickened up well to lead inside the final furlong and always appeared to be holding on despite being closed down near the line, looking value for more than the half-length margin. That was a clear career-best effort on Timeform's figures and places her 6 lb clear on weight-adjusted ratings for this listed contest.

Kentucky River's form has been given a boost

Kentucky River is bred to stay well - he's by Derby winner Camelot and is a half-brother to Melbourne Cup winner Protectionist - and he unsurprisingly had no problem with the longer trip when upped to two miles at Doncaster last month. He had to settle for second at Doncaster, but that effort looks better now than it did at the time given the winner, Belgravian, followed up in decisive fashion in a Sunday Series handicap at Haydock last week. Kentucky River may have been no match for Belgravian, who scored by a cosy length and a half, but he pulled three and a quarter lengths clear of the third and still looks fairly treated following a 2 lb rise in the weights, particularly given further scope for improvement over staying trips. Kentucky River is the sole three-year-old in the 17-furlong handicap (16:42) at Pontefract on Sunday, so his supporters don't have to worry about bumping into such an unexposed and progressive rival as Belgravian.

Read: Ebor Festival best bets

Better pace can help Philanthropist

Philanthropist's progress has seemingly stalled since he made a successful handicap debut at Southwell on his reappearance in April, but he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's considered a likely improver. The catalyst for that improvement is likely to be a better gallop. Philanthropist's last three Timeform reports all reference that view, with his latest report stating he "remains with potential when granted a truly-run race". Philanthropist might get that better pace to chase in the seven-furlong handicap (16:22) at Southwell, back over the same course and distance of his win in April, as Timeform's pace forecast is for an 'even' gallop. The ten-runner race features the likes of Lovely Spirit, Federal Envoy and Perseverants, who tend to make the running or race prominently, and they could set it up for Philanthropist who is only 2 lb higher than when beating the now-smart Prince of India on his handicap debut.