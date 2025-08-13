Who are the best bets for York Sky Bet Ebor Festival?

Who are the best bets for York's Sky Bet Ebor Festival? We've asked our team of experts for their 'banker' bet of the meeting.

OLD COCK to win the Clipper Handicap (4.15, Thursday) Click here for full racecard and free video form The Ackroyds – David and wife Vimy - have a good record at York, the owners having enjoyed high-profile success on the Knavesmire including with Pride Of Arras in this year’s Dante, and will be hopeful about the chance of Amiloc in the Sky Bet Great Voltiguer. However, while Old Cock will face many more rivals, he might have an even better chance in the Clipper Handicap a day later. Named after a horse that Vimy rode to victory in amateur races in the early seventies – when female riders were finally allowed to ride – the Calyx gelding impressed over C&D when winning the Hambleton Handicap on Dante day (replay below). Old Cock is 4lb higher here, but has another solid run over C&D to his name having been fourth to Remmooz last month, and this race is likely to be run more to suit this hold-up performer. With quick ground and a flat track in his favour, he looks sure to run and is overpriced at a general 14/1, likely to be much shorter on the day. (Nic Doggett)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS to place in the Nunthorpe (3.35, Friday) Click here for full racecard and free video form It won't be available to back just yet but I'm definitely waiting to see what the best prices are going to be for Washington Heights to hit the frame (ideally four places) in next Friday's Nunthorpe. He could manage only sixth in the same race last year but was drawn in 10 and raced up the centre away from what turned out to be the key pace angles in stalls one and three (winner). Washington Heights has long looked an ideal type for this contest, having run really well in defeat on his first three starts on the Knavesmire. They all came at six furlongs but he's getting quicker with age by the looks of things and appeared to be right back on song when winning over the flying five here last month. That form has worked out well, placed horses Miss Attitude and Jm Jungle winning good races since, and I think Washington Heights will hopefully have had his confidence restored by that recent success. (Matt Brocklebank)