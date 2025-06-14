Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest

Sam Hawkens another Hamilton winner for William Haggas?

A high proportion of the horses William Haggas sends from Newmarket to Hamilton make the long journey worthwhile. Since the beginning of 2021, 9 of the stable’s 22 runners have been successful at the Scottish track, equating to an excellent strike rate of 41%, while form figures for the yard’s last seven runners at Hamilton read 1212121. That makes Sam Hawkens of particular interest as he’s the stable’s only runner on Hamilton’s Sky Bet Sunday Series card where he also heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings in the 1m5f handicap (16:45). Originally trained by Richard Hannon, the son of Galileo won a maiden at Salisbury last year for his former yard, but it took him several attempts to get his head in front in handicap company. However, with a reappearance run under his belt, he put that right in cosy fashion in a strong-looking race at Newcastle last time when pulling clear with another unexposed four-year-old Steel Tiger (who re-opposes here but has struggled since back on turf) in a good time. A 7 lb rise for that win looks fair and with Harry Burns taking 3 lb off his back, Sam Hawkens, who holds a Northumberland Plate entry, is very much one to consider now that he’s found his feet for his current yard which has the ‘Hot Trainer’ flag.

Blue Day can foil bonus bid

Paul Midgley’s Spring Is Sprung lines up in the five-furlong handicap at Hamilton (17:15) seeking a hat-trick in a contest that’s worth just over £18,000 to the winner. But another win for Spring Is Sprung would net his connections a far bigger prize as he’d also scoop the £100,000 bonus on offer to the first horse to win three races this year in the Sunday Series. A return to positive tactics brought Spring Is Sprung a win at Newmarket last month, and he followed up in similar style at Chelmsford a fortnight ago to put him in line for the bonus. Another bold bid looks on the cards, with Archie Young’s 5 lb claim offsetting his latest rise in the weights, but preference is for another bang-in-form rival at the top of the weights who is likely to be played much later. Blue Day had done all his racing previously over six furlongs and even shaped as though needing further on occasions last year, but ‘Hot Trainer’ Harry Charlton has dropped him back to the minimum trip for his last couple of starts when he has looked better than ever. Blue Day was well backed when winning at Ascot in April and while the runner-up that day, Duran, managed to turn the tables when they met again at Haydock, he ran every bit as well from a 6 lb higher mark. Beaten only half a length, Blue Day might well have come out on top again had he not reared leaving the stalls and he remains a sprinter to keep on side returned to a stiff five furlongs.

Jim Goldie pair hold leading claims in competitive sprint

Jim Goldie doesn’t go home from too many Hamilton meetings empty-handed, being the track’s most successful trainer, and has five winners on the board there already this year. He’s also a keen supporter of the Sunday Series and has runners in each of the card’s handicaps. His best chance of a winner looks to be in a cracking six-furlong contest for older horses (18:15) where both his runners, Abduction and Rock Melody, hold leading claims. Paul Mulrennan’s mount Rock Melody, a habitual slow starter, sliced through the field to lead in the dying strides over course and distance last August and she has worked her way back to form this season, typically making late gains to finish fifth behind Oolong Poobong in a fillies’ handicap at Haydock last time. Preference, though, is for stablemate Abduction, ridden by Shane Gray, who is on a lengthy losing run but is down to an attractive mark – he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – and has been knocking on the door of late. Beaten a short head when unlucky at Haydock last month, Abduction has finished fourth twice since and again had little luck in running on his latest start at Musselburgh eight days ago when finishing with running left behind shock winner Fletchers Dream. Given a clear run, he can get his head in front this time.