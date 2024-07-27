Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note ahead of Sunday's action while the tip of the day runs at Pontefract.

Three points of interest Brookes has excellent record at Pontefract Aiden Brookes is a jockey making a name for himself and his record at Pontefract this season is excellent. He has ridden three winners from just eight rides (37.5% strike rate) with an unbelievable profit of £132 to £1 level stakes. He has three rides at the Yorkshire venue on Sunday with Arranmore, who goes in the mile handicap at 14:42, probably being the pick.

Admittedly, he’s on a lengthy losing run (his last win came in August 2021), but in that time he has fallen some way down the weights, now finding himself 13lb below his last winning mark. Furthermore, he took a step back in the right direction in a seller at Beverley earlier this month, and he generally goes well at this track. Brookes knows the horse well and he should put up a bold bid.

Easterby looking for yet more success The mile and a quarter handicap (15:42) is a race which Tim Easterby enjoys a fabulous record, winning it six times since 2013, including with his representative in this year’s renewal, Highwaygrey, who was successful in 2020.

Highwaygrey can also boast an excellent record at Pontefract, a winner at this venue four times in the past, with all of those coming over course and distance. Indeed, he isn’t getting any younger, now an eight-year-old, but he figures on a good mark, and is sure to appreciate the return to this track. He finished a very close third in a stronger race than this on his last visit in June last year from a 9 lb higher mark and he’ll surely be prepped and ready to roll for this test given Easterby’s record in this race.

Newland & Insole in cracking form On Timeform’s scale, there isn’t a more in-form yard over jumps than that of Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole, so it would be wise to keep an eye on their sole runner on Sunday. That is Galata Bridge who goes in a competitive handicap hurdle over two miles and an extended seven furlongs at Uttoxeter.

He confirmed recent promise when capitalising on a falling mark in a lower-grade handicap at Perth a fortnight ago, impressing with how he tanked through that race and he had plenty in hand at the line. It’s fair to say that Galata Bridge isn’t a natural at his hurdles, often making mistakes, but he arrives in top form, and looks very interesting for a yard that are going along nicely.

Tip of the Day Glamour Show – 14:12 Pontefract Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Top Rated

Glamour Show is speedily bred and she showed something to work on when not beaten too far by a promising filly on her debut over six furlongs at Newbury earlier this month. She built on that promise as expected when runner-up over the same course and distance last week, travelling best on that occasion and took the eye with how long she went on the bridle having conceded the winner and third a head start. That form looks solid and she should have further improvement in her, so she makes plenty of appeal in this field and is fancied to go one place better.