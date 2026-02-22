Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Big John Wayne has more to offer as a chaser The Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore yard is starting to hit some form once more and one horse who has the ability to do better is Big John Wayne in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Chase (15:00).

He raced at two and a half miles or further over hurdles, his best effort in that sphere coming at just short of three miles, so it was no surprise he struggled to lay up on his chasing debut over two miles at this course last month. Big John Wayne rallied gradually in the closing stages, leaving the impression he’s capable of better form under the right circumstances, and that was also his first run for 15 months. He’s therefore entitled to come on a fair bit for that, while it’s also encouraging he’s back out fairly quickly, and he should be much happier moving up in trip and entering a handicap for the first time.

Follow the Gordons at Plumpton Chris Gordon is the leading trainer at Plumpton in the last five seasons with 53 wins at the track, operating at a 22% strike rate, and when son Freddie Gordon rides for him at the track, it jumps up to 26%. They team up together with Alto Alto in the Howden Rural Insurance Handicap Chase (15:15) on Monday.

He has a good record at the track, also, with three course and distance wins, and he proved at least as good as ever when runner-up here earlier this month. Alto Alto was going from a hat-trick of wins in that race, but lost little in defeat to a younger, more progressive type, and he comfortably pulled well clear of the remainder. There is a strong chance Alto Alto will get an easy lead in this field and he’ll be hard to peg back from just 1lb higher in the weights (he’s won from higher marks in the past).

Murphy has excellent record in bumpers at Ayr Olly Murphy has a good record in bumpers in general (22%), but his strike rate in this sphere at Ayr is a very impressive 40%, so Lirion needs a close look in the Watch On Racing TV National Hunt Flat (16:30) race.

He attracted support on his debut for Tom Weston last season, and showed plenty of ability when finishing runner-up in a bumper at Huntingdon, travelling smoothly throughout. Lirion wasn’t able to go with the winner as he quickened clear in some style, but that was Mydaddypaddy, who has looked one of the best novice hurdlers around in Britain this season, and he has a big chance in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in my opinion. Murphy went to £60,000 to purchase Lirion at the sales not long after his debut and he sets a good standard for his rivals to aim at on his return and debut for a yard that always need respecting in this sphere.