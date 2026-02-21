Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
Graham Cunningham's daily talking point as we count down to Cheltenham
Graham Cunningham answers the big questions

Cheltenham Festival preview: Graham Cunningham answers the big Grade One questions

By Graham Cunningham
Sporting Life Plus
Sat February 21, 2026 · 2h ago

Graham Cunningham's series continues as he answers the big questions ahead of the Grade Ones at Cheltenham.

Two weeks and counting….

Far enough away for more stars to get injured or switched, close enough to form an initial plan for the best Festival races.

A swift look back to last year is instructive and, lest ye forget, the lads who can’t resist a skinny ‘un took a hell of a beating.

Tuesday proved turbulent, with wins for Kopek Des Bordes and Lossiemouth (both 4/6) set against defeats at 1/2 for Majborough and Constitution Hill.

Wednesday was woeful as Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon faltered at 6/4, 4/7 and 5/6, while the pain persisted as Teahupoo (7/4), East India Dock (5/4) and Galopin Des Champs (8/13) were turned over on Thursday and Friday.

Clumsy jumping kyboshed four bankers – namely Majborough, Constitution Hill, Ballyburn and Jonbon – but 2026 poses a new set of championship questions headed by one that surfaced on a startling night at Southwell.

Should he, or shouldn’t he?

Constitution Hill is out on his own at Southwell
Constitution Hill is out on his own at Southwell
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING