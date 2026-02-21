Cheltenham Festival preview: Graham Cunningham answers the big Grade One questions

Graham Cunningham's series continues as he answers the big questions ahead of the Grade Ones at Cheltenham.
Two weeks and counting….
Far enough away for more stars to get injured or switched, close enough to form an initial plan for the best Festival races.
A swift look back to last year is instructive and, lest ye forget, the lads who can’t resist a skinny ‘un took a hell of a beating.
Tuesday proved turbulent, with wins for Kopek Des Bordes and Lossiemouth (both 4/6) set against defeats at 1/2 for Majborough and Constitution Hill.
Wednesday was woeful as Final Demand, Ballyburn and Jonbon faltered at 6/4, 4/7 and 5/6, while the pain persisted as Teahupoo (7/4), East India Dock (5/4) and Galopin Des Champs (8/13) were turned over on Thursday and Friday.
Clumsy jumping kyboshed four bankers – namely Majborough, Constitution Hill, Ballyburn and Jonbon – but 2026 poses a new set of championship questions headed by one that surfaced on a startling night at Southwell.