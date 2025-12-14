Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Titanium a likely improver back over hurdles

Titanium has shown only modest form in four starts over hurdles, but he was a prolific winner on the Flat in France and won a premier handicap for this stable at the Curragh last month. Titanium was taking advantage of a falling mark at the Curragh, but he ran out a decisive winner, picking his way through the big field and staying on well to win by two and a half lengths. He wasn't anywhere near that level when only third back over hurdles at Musselburgh last time, but he remains lightly raced over jumps and his Flat form offers hope he could still do better in this sphere. He now goes handicapping over hurdles at Naas (14:50) and has the Timeform 'small p' to show that he's a likely improver. He has a different profile to most of his rivals and is one of only two runners in the line-up with the 'p'.

Timeform ratings point to Golden Identity

Golden Identity didn't show much on his handicap debut at Uttoxeter in June but he was given a wind operation and then displayed improved form when runner-up on his return to action at Ffos Las in October. Golden Identity backed that effort up when third at Hereford last month, again demonstrating that he's on a competitive mark. He runs off the same mark at Plumpton (15:00) and comes out 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so it looks like he has been found a good opportunity to register a first success.

Break Point can translate hurdling improvement to Flat

Break Point was disappointing during his time with Derek Shaw, but he made a positive start for Olly Murphy when runner-up in a novice hurdle at Uttoxeter in July. He then built on that promise to win a maiden hurdle at Perth before also running well to finish third on his handicap hurdle debut back at Perth. Break Point also had to settle for minor honours back on the Flat at Wolverhampton last time, but he shaped well to finish second over a nine-and-a-half-furlong trip that didn't place enough of an emphasis on stamina, earning the Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. He takes a marked step up in trip to an extended two miles back at Wolverhampton (19:00) and that extra distance should help him to reproduce the sort of improvement he found over hurdles. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb, while he also has the + symbol to show he could be rated higher based on some of his older form.