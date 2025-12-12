The Derby meeting is the perfect place to showcase the prestige and heritage of British racing, but for several years, the sport has been guilty of taking that for granted. To maintain its position in the public consciousness or even grow, it’s important to look forward as well as back and that is what these changes to an ailing meeting do.

Investing in prize money at the top level while issues at the mid and lower tiers remain won’t be met with universal approval but it is vital that racecourses are doing all they can to attract the very best and prove competitive on an international scale, and the investment in prize money in the Derby and Coronation Cup do just that.

This comes hot on the heels of news of prize money increases for both the King George and Juddmonte International too and creates a modern-day Triple Crown type competition where winners of the Coronation Cup and Derby will hopefully take each other on in these events later in the season, giving trainers good reason to keep their horses on the go throughout the summer not simply aiming for valuable autumn targets abroad.

Adding the Coronation Cup to the Derby Day card is an upgrade that was desperately needed. The Derby itself has been forced into doing too much heavy lifting to uphold the fixture by itself in recent years and as racing looks to use extra data to enhance its appeal, being able to make direct comparisons between the two races is a big positive.