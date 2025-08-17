Menu icon
Sporting Life
Timeform Daily View

Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

By Tony McFadden
Horse Racing
Sun August 17, 2025 · 34 min ago

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Prescott and Morris have eye-catching Catterick record

It's a long way from Sir Mark Prescott's base in Newmarket to Catterick in North Yorkshire and it is unsurprisingly a journey the trainer has taken sparingly.

Prescott has had 19 runners at Catterick since the start of 2020 and has enjoyed five winners. Notably, Luke Morris has been aboard all five of those winners from only eight rides at the course for his boss, at an impressive strike rate of 62.5%.

Morris and Prescott team up one occasion on Monday, with Demetrius in the six-furlong nursery (14:45). Demetrius, who is more speedily bred than many from the stable being by Dream Ahead and a half-brother to some winning sprinters, stepped up on his novice efforts when runner-up at Kempton 12 days ago. He still looked a bit green at Kempton, so there's a good chance he can take another step forward and make his trip to Catterick a worthwhile one.

The good form of the stable is another factor in his favour as Prescott has had six winners and six runners-up from 24 runners so far this month.

Musical Touch - first runner for the Sporting Life Racing Club
Lightly raced Dazzling Haze can carry on improving

Dazzling Haze, who contests the five-furlong handicap (18:00) at Windsor, has a progressive profile and is the only horse running in a Flat handicap on a fairly mundane Monday that has the Timeform 'small p' to show she's likely to improve.

Dazzling Haze, a 130,000 guineas purchase as a yearling, is a half-sister to the smart sprinter Clarendon House and showed something to work with in maiden and novice company, despite looking like she still had something to learn. She stepped up on those efforts, however, when making a successful handicap debut at Musselburgh this month, readily drawing two and a half lengths clear in the style of one well ahead of her opening mark.

She is 9 lb higher here, but is going the right way and appeals as having more potential than her rivals. She'll also have the assistance of champion jockey Oisin Murphy whose booking has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

Rocking Ends (grey) won a strong-looking handicap at Windsor
Ravishing Beauty is still ahead of the handicapper

Ravishing Beauty won by three and a half lengths at Pontefract on her penultimate start and only a short head off a 7 lb higher mark at Nottingham last time, but that doesn't mean the handicapper has caught up with her yet.

Ravishing Beauty was ultimately all out to hold on at Nottingham, but there was a lot to like about how readily she quickened a couple of lengths clear before she was closed down near the line. As at Pontefract, Ravishing Beauty also impressed with how she tanked her way through the contest, certainly not moving like a horse in the handicapper's grip.

A further 2 lb rise in the weights could underestimate Ravishing Beauty who comes out 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the mile handicap at Ayr (19:45), a race which also represents a slight drop in class.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

