Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

PRINCESS RASCAL , making all-weather debut, was beaten by more than the 2f longer trip; in touch, pressed leader back straight, hung left home turn, weakened quickly 2f out; she'd been progressing well on turf prior to this and is worth another chance.

SCHEMAYA found run of good form coming to a halt switched to all-weather after 8 weeks off; handy, pushed along entering straight, faded from 2f out.

CRACKERGEE , gelded since last seen, ran appreciably better than at Haydock 11 weeks earlier when clearly amiss, despite not carrying any sort of win threat; slowly into stride, held up, shaken up over 2f out, edged right final 1f, never dangerous.

GALLIC LEGEND , making handicap debut, continues to steadily go the right way and looked a big threat to the winner for much of the straight until his stamina perhaps gave way over the 2f longer trip; chased leader after 1f, took keen hold, settled in third before halfway, challenged 2f out (and perhaps briefly nosed ahead soon after), no extra final 100 yds; clearly starts out on a fair mark and there's a similar event with his name on it, probably back at 1¼m.

IVATT , whose yard is showing better signs again, was well backed and showed improved form on handicap debut, despite leaving the impression he'd have benefited from a stronger gallop; waited with, took keen hold, came wide home turn, progress approaching 2f out, pushed along soon after, outpaced over 1f out, kept on final 100 yds; will stay 1¾m and surely won't be long in opening his account.

ARABIAN POET showed further signs he's starting to live up to his price-tag and blue-blood pedigree as he progressed again to make a successful handicap debut, his response to pressure likeable this time, too; led after 1f, tackled 2f out, responded well.

The favourite plainly wasn’t 100% on the day but it still looks good form for the level, with the first 3 all building up positive profiles, the winner and second looking stronger stayers than the third, who’ll probably be of more interest back over shorter.

Strong form at the top end, the winner as good as he's ever been and coming home ahead of a well-treated one and a recent winner who himself wasn't seen entirely to best effect.

ROCKING ENDS, whose last run can easily be forgiven, was back down in grade and wasted no time getting back to form; in touch, headway over 1f out, led approaching last ½f, well on top finish; he's better than ever right now and should continue to go well.

CLEARPOINT, fitter for recent run and back under a fully-fledged rider, was the outsider of the lot but ran really well; disputed lead, went on 2f out, headed approaching last ½f, no extra; it's a while since he last got his head in front (2023, for former yard), but he's well handicapped nowadays and can put that right before long.

MOULIN BOOJ was up 6 lb for Thirsk win but has performed creditably off this mark previously and was unlucky not to finish a little closer, his rider briefly having to check when making his run (also reported to have lost a fore shoe); held up, headway when short of room approaching final 1f, stayed on final 1f.

OUR PLANET was caught on the far flank from his high draw but still ran creditably in first-time tongue strap; handy, ridden 2f out, no extra final 1f; he's made a reasonable start for current yard and is less exposed than most in these sorts of races.

SPIRIT OF APPLAUSE had no real excuses and probably needs his sights lowering a touch, now 4 lb below last winning mark and eligible for much lesser races than this; in touch, ridden when switched over 1f out, kept on until no extra late on.

ROSENPUR, bumped up to a career-high mark on the back of his latest Chester win, has possibly reached his ceiling for now; in touch, ridden over 2f out, weakened final 1f.

NIGHT ON EARTH didn't have the same advantages conferred to him as at Haydock 4 days previously and failed to repeat that effort; disputed lead until 2f out, weakened.

NOGO'S DREAM has never been the most resolute and ran something of a moody race after blowing the start; very slowly away, soon off bridle in rear, headway under pressure over 1f out, carried head awkwardly, never on terms.

RESERVARDO, who'd been unlucky last time, had no such excuses this time around, his 5-lb claimer picking up a 4-day ban for causing the interference that put paid to Woohoo's chances; chased leaders, ridden over 2f out, hung left over 1f out, weakened final 1f.

WOOHOO has been having a fine season and can easily have a line put through this run; mid-field, effort when badly hampered over 1f out, not recover.

MIRACULOUS is probably best not judged on this run, a change of tactics from his wide draw not appearing to suit; held up, never landed a blow.

THE CALTONIAN, back down in trip, was never involved from off the pace.

BRAVE NATION had as good a chance as any on his best form but was always behind, running no sort of race.