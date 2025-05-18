Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Cadarn bidding to enhance fine Boughey record

George Boughey is understandably selective with the horses he sends on the long journey from his Newmarket base to Redcar and he has compiled an impressive record at the venue. Boughey has had only 34 runners at Redcar but has enjoyed 12 winners at a hugely impressive 35.3% strike rate, for a profit of £10 to £1 level stakes. Cadarn did his bit for that record when successful on his handicap debut and reappearance last month and he looks a leading player back over the same course and distance (15:45) on Monday. Cadarn was dropping in trip to a mile on his reappearance and he looked well suited by the sharper test, impressing with how he moved through that contest and keeping on well to score by a length. He remains completely unexposed as a miler so a 3 lb rise in the weights shouldn't prevent him giving another good account.

Colin Keane an eye-catching booking for Mullacash Buzz

Colin Keane has long been established as one of the premier riders around and has been crowned Irish champion jockey for the past five seasons. He is, therefore, an eye-catching booking aboard Mullacash Buzz in the seven-and-a-half-furlong handicap (18:10) at Roscommon, and the move has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag. Mullacash Buzz has been ridden by apprentice riders on his last seven Flat starts so it looks significant that trainer Thomas Dowling has called on the assistance of Keane for the first time. Mullacash Buzz may be better on the all-weather than turf, but he's rated accordingly and potentially leniently treated on the grass. He narrowly heads Timeform's ratings and also has the + symbol to show he may be better than currently rated. He has been rated a fair bit higher by Timeform, notably after winning over this course and distance three seasons ago.

Unexposed Medinilla interesting on handicap debut

Jack Channon posts a healthy level-stake profit with both handicap debutants and horses returning from an absence, so his Medinilla takes the eye on her reappearance in the six-furlong handicap (20:00) at Wolverhampton on Monday. Channon has had eight winners from 51 runners with handicap debutants for a profit of £26.72 to £1 level stakes. He has even more impressive figures with horses returning from at least 120 days off in British Flat races, posting a strike rate of 21% and P&L of £38.83. Medinilla was held back by inexperience on debut at Newbury last September but proved good enough to win a Ripon maiden only nine days later. That looked a weak race at the time but a couple of winners have emerged from it, and it would be no surprise were the completely unexposed Medinilla to prove better than her opening BHA mark of 68. She has the Timeform 'p' attached to her rating to show she's a likely improver.