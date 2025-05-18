Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

This was chock full of potential and it was a Group race in all but name, 4 of them last-time-out winners, all bar one of that quartet unbeaten, the impressive Kon Tiki leaving with her record still unblemished, quickening smartly to lead around 2f out and her dominance very much masked by the winning margin, the 2 that filled the places also improving plenty under patient rides and this looks strong form, the timefigure firmly supporting that view.

KON TIKI, making turf debut, looked out of the top drawer in maintaining her unbeaten record, doing most of her work on the bridle again like Kempton - when beating the Pretty Polly runner-up - and sealing it with an electric turn of foot, value for something more like at least a 2-length win, clearly a much speedier type than the majority of the family, which progress with age; waited with, headway on bridle over 2f out, quickened to lead under 2f out, in command entering final 1f, closed down close home; this was good enough to have seen her placed in the 1000 Guineas and she's an exciting prospect who's destined for better things, needing to be supplemented for the Coronation but well worth her place in that field, the yard knowing what it takes to win a Group 1 with a 3-y-o filly.

BERMUDA LONGTAIL got back on the up to some tune switched to turf after 7 weeks off, seeming to benefit from a marked change of tactics considering that those in the places all came from the second half of the field, this performance good enough to win an average renewal but finding one that's destined for the highest level too good; dropped out, switched after 1f, headway under pressure over 2f out, stayed on.

TROIA showed much improved form back in a higher grade, the longer trip seemingly the catalyst, Troia one of the first off the bridle but seeing it out thoroughly and obtaining black type in a race that should work out; held up, pushed along under 3f out, headway over 1f out, stayed on well; likely to progress further and she looks sure to stay 1¼m, plenty of stamina on the distaff side of her pedigree after all.

CONSECRATED, very well backed in the minutes before the off following an impressive winning debut in a newcomers event (proving strong form) a month earlier, continued her most promising start upped in trip/grade, running at least as well in defeat, despite seemingly in need of an even greater test of stamina, unable to lead this time and worth noting that she looks a strong-galloping type; close up, outpaced over 2f out and dropped towards rear, kept on well again final 1f (not knocked about/finished with running left); from an excellent family that blossom at 3 yrs, she's still a smart performer in the making and can prove as such over even longer distances.

GLITTERING SURF, who'd done very well under the circumstances when beating the runner-up 7 weeks earlier, was surprisingly easy to back and lost her unbeaten record but is clearly much better than she could show here for whatever reason; mid-field, effort 2f out, no extra final 1f; from a family of smart turf performers, she should prove as effective away from synthetics and remains with plenty of potential.

SERVING WITH STYLE didn't have the same advantages as in the Rockfel and underperformed after 8 months off, fitness unlikely to have been a issue given the yard that she hails from, that performance more than likely flattering her; prominent, driven 2f out, beaten entering final 1f.

ELSIE'S RUAN shaped as if better for the run after 8 months off and she may yet better what she achieved as a juvenile, probably when upped in trip, her sire tending to stamp plenty of stamina into his progeny; raced off the pace, took keen hold, hampered soon after start, progress on far wing under 3f out, threatened briefly 2f out, weakened gradually final 1f.

THE THIRD STAR had a lot on her plate at the weights and ran as well as could be expected, this her first outing beyond 7f; led until under 2f out, weakened final 1f.

GULYA, who'd bumped into the Musidora winner on her only outing at 2 yrs, had looked up to this sort of grade when a most unlucky loser at Ascot but ruined her chance by refusing to settle, the fitting of a hood likely to help with her exuberance, though concerningly was also said to have bled; in touch, took strong hold, driven over 2f out, left behind over 1f out.