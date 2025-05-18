Timeform analysis | Strong form to follow

Timeform highlight a couple of races from last week that look like strong form and should work out well.
1m fillies' listed race, York
Friday 16 May
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
This was chock full of potential and it was a Group race in all but name, 4 of them last-time-out winners, all bar one of that quartet unbeaten, the impressive Kon Tiki leaving with her record still unblemished, quickening smartly to lead around 2f out and her dominance very much masked by the winning margin, the 2 that filled the places also improving plenty under patient rides and this looks strong form, the timefigure firmly supporting that view.
KON TIKI, making turf debut, looked out of the top drawer in maintaining her unbeaten record, doing most of her work on the bridle again like Kempton - when beating the Pretty Polly runner-up - and sealing it with an electric turn of foot, value for something more like at least a 2-length win, clearly a much speedier type than the majority of the family, which progress with age; waited with, headway on bridle over 2f out, quickened to lead under 2f out, in command entering final 1f, closed down close home; this was good enough to have seen her placed in the 1000 Guineas and she's an exciting prospect who's destined for better things, needing to be supplemented for the Coronation but well worth her place in that field, the yard knowing what it takes to win a Group 1 with a 3-y-o filly.
BERMUDA LONGTAIL got back on the up to some tune switched to turf after 7 weeks off, seeming to benefit from a marked change of tactics considering that those in the places all came from the second half of the field, this performance good enough to win an average renewal but finding one that's destined for the highest level too good; dropped out, switched after 1f, headway under pressure over 2f out, stayed on.
TROIA showed much improved form back in a higher grade, the longer trip seemingly the catalyst, Troia one of the first off the bridle but seeing it out thoroughly and obtaining black type in a race that should work out; held up, pushed along under 3f out, headway over 1f out, stayed on well; likely to progress further and she looks sure to stay 1¼m, plenty of stamina on the distaff side of her pedigree after all.
CONSECRATED, very well backed in the minutes before the off following an impressive winning debut in a newcomers event (proving strong form) a month earlier, continued her most promising start upped in trip/grade, running at least as well in defeat, despite seemingly in need of an even greater test of stamina, unable to lead this time and worth noting that she looks a strong-galloping type; close up, outpaced over 2f out and dropped towards rear, kept on well again final 1f (not knocked about/finished with running left); from an excellent family that blossom at 3 yrs, she's still a smart performer in the making and can prove as such over even longer distances.
GLITTERING SURF, who'd done very well under the circumstances when beating the runner-up 7 weeks earlier, was surprisingly easy to back and lost her unbeaten record but is clearly much better than she could show here for whatever reason; mid-field, effort 2f out, no extra final 1f; from a family of smart turf performers, she should prove as effective away from synthetics and remains with plenty of potential.
SERVING WITH STYLE didn't have the same advantages as in the Rockfel and underperformed after 8 months off, fitness unlikely to have been a issue given the yard that she hails from, that performance more than likely flattering her; prominent, driven 2f out, beaten entering final 1f.
ELSIE'S RUAN shaped as if better for the run after 8 months off and she may yet better what she achieved as a juvenile, probably when upped in trip, her sire tending to stamp plenty of stamina into his progeny; raced off the pace, took keen hold, hampered soon after start, progress on far wing under 3f out, threatened briefly 2f out, weakened gradually final 1f.
THE THIRD STAR had a lot on her plate at the weights and ran as well as could be expected, this her first outing beyond 7f; led until under 2f out, weakened final 1f.
GULYA, who'd bumped into the Musidora winner on her only outing at 2 yrs, had looked up to this sort of grade when a most unlucky loser at Ascot but ruined her chance by refusing to settle, the fitting of a hood likely to help with her exuberance, though concerningly was also said to have bled; in touch, took strong hold, driven over 2f out, left behind over 1f out.
1¼m handicap, Newbury
Friday 16 May
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Much the 2 least-exposed ones coming clear of one who'd won his last 4, with no shortage of other interesting ones in the next wave home in a race run at an unrelenting gallop means this has all the ingredients of very strong form.
BURRITO, gelded since last seen, showed much improved form switched to a handicap after 8 months off, the return to much firmer ground and a galloping track clearly suiting, and, if anything, he deserves extra credit on top of what looks a very strong piece of form given his proximity to the unrelenting gallop; awkward leaving stalls, soon chased leader, travelled powerfully, went on around 2f out, tackled final 1f, asserted final 50 yds, had bit in hand; with no older-horse 1¼m handicap at Royal Ascot he'd have to step up in either trip or grade should connections want to go there, though a path towards the very valuable John Smith's Cup, perhaps taking in the 1¼m handicap at Epsom on Oaks day en route, might be a better option, either way likely to go on improving.
SOVEREIGN SEA, after 8 weeks off, had a couple of new factors at play (turf debut and longer trip) and took a big step forward, pushing an even-less-exposed one close, the pair coming clear of a deep field; mid-division, headway when met some trouble 2f out (bumped and unbalanced briefly), challenged final 1f, kept on, pulled clear of remainder; a strong gelding, he'll surely be winning handicaps this year.
BEAULD AS BRASS, sweating and on his toes beforehand after just 6 days off, might have had his winning run ended but this was no backward step in a far, far stronger race; very slowly away, raced off the pace, steady headway on far rail from 3f out, further progress when bumped under 2f out, took third final 1f but no impression on first 2.
KIND OF KISS was easy to back but ran another very solid race on turf for the first time for current connections; in touch, threatened briefly under 2f out, no extra final 1f, not unduly punished.
INTO BATTLE ran respectably in a stronger race; steadied at the start from widest stall and switched in behind horses, headway under 2f out, edged left entering final 1f, ran on.
YOKOHAMA again shaped as if still in good form in this deeper race than last time; soon steadied, headway out wide under 2f out, edged left briefly, plugged on.
NAP HAND shaped as though he might have found the ground a bit lively back on the Flat after 11 weeks off, his C&D win in the autumn that's been well franked since having come on heavy; patiently ridden, edged left under 3f out, headway under 2f out, continued to lug left and no further impression final 1f; worth keeping in mind for when the rain comes.
PROMETEO. really progressive at 3, shaped as if better for the run back from 6 months off; held up, forced to switch under 2f out, stayed on gradually.
SWEET REWARD found things tougher in this deeper race having gone up 5 lb for his reappearance success; chased leaders until 2f out, faded.
AZAHARA PALACE had more on her plate in this company and is best not judged too harshly on this; mid-field, not settle fully, struggling when snatched up under 2f out.
ROYAL APPROVAL attracted support but couldn't get competitive on firmer ground than previously; in rear, struggling over 2f out, hung left final 1f, never dangerous.
EAGLE DAY, back on turf, can have this run overlooked; forced pace, headed around 2f out, weakening when bumped and shuffled back soon after, not persevered with once held, went off too hard.
GLOUCESTERSHIRE, a tall gelding, looked well after 6 months off but offered little; in touch until 3f out, faded 2f out.
SILENT AGE trailed the field throughout after a very slow start back on turf.
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.