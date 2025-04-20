Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest

Heart Wood well clear of rivals on ratings

Heart Wood quickly developed into a very smart chaser last season, winning a valuable handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival by a wide margin before finishing a good third behind Inothewayurthinkin in the Grade 1 Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree, and he has raised his game further this term. Heart Wood was unable to pose a serious threat to the impressive Fact To File in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival last month but he still ran a cracker in second, pulling clear of the last two winners of the race, Envoi Allen and Protektorat. That high-class effort was a clear career-best performance from Heart Wood, earning him a Timeform rating of 164, and is the pick of the form on offer in the Grade 2 chase (16:20) at Fairyhouse on Monday. Heart Wood is also suited by the terms of the race and comes out 10 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he looks to have been found an excellent opportunity.

Coup de Force bidding to enhance fine all-weather strike rate

Coup de Force is a multiple winner on turf but there's no disputing that she possesses an eye-catching record on artificial surfaces. Coup de Force's victory at Southwell when last seen in November took her record on the all-weather to five wins from nine starts - even more impressive when you consider they were all in handicaps - and she heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for the six-furlong handicap (16:40) at Kempton following a 3 lb rise. Her supporters will be heartened by the good form of trainer Stuart Kittow who has had two winners and a further three placed from only seven runners on the Flat in April. The winners were both making their seasonal reappearances, as were the two who finished runner-up.

Profile points to improvement from Prescott's Synergism

Since the start of 2020, Sir Mark Prescott has operated at a strike rate of 17.4%. However, that increases to an impressive 26.8% when only considering his three-year-olds making their handicap debuts over at least nine furlongs. Like many that have gone before him, Synergism didn't show much in a trio of starts over inadequate trips as a juvenile, but his trainer's record, and his pedigree, suggest he's likely to do better over longer trips. Synergism is by Soldier Hollow, a dual-purpose sire whose progeny includes the top-class hurdler Arctic Fire, and is a half-brother to dual hurdles winner Sherminator. He started at triple-figure prices for his three starts in maiden company but will be significantly shorter on his handicap debut over nine and a half furlongs (14:45) at Wolverhampton on Monday. The conclusion to the Timeform report from his last start read: "Will be suited by 1m+ and the chances are he'll do a fair bit better at some point, especially next season." Synergism, who has been gelded since last seen, has the Timeform 'small p' to highlight he's a likely improver.