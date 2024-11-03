Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Monday.

Three points of interest Penzance one to note back on all-weather Penzance was purchased for 31,000 guineas out of Simon & Ed Crisford’s yard just over a year ago and he has proved a good bit of business for his shrewd connections. He thrived on an artificial surface upon joining Mick Appleby, winning four races in a row over a mile and a quarter, the latest of those coming in a handicap at Lingfield in March earlier this year. Penzance hasn’t quite built on that early promise back on turf on his last four starts, but he has contested some high-end handicaps, and it could be that he’s just a better performer on the all-weather. He’s well worth the chance to prove that in this listed event at Kempton (14:20), a track which should suit his run style, and in a race which doesn’t have the deepest feel to it.

In-form Derham sends strong team to Plumpton Harry Derham is the most in-form National Hunt trainer around on Timeform’s scale and he has four very good chances at Plumpton on Monday, with Scamallach Liath perhaps the most interesting on his chase debut (14:30). He showed fair form without winning when trained by Oliver Sherwood, but opened his account at the first time of asking for this yard on his return at Ascot around this time last year, comfortably beating a next-time-out winner. Scamallach Liath progressed further in defeat afterwards, starting favourite for a competitive handicap at Sandown on his final start, and this winning pointer looks a very interesting runner on his return and chase debut. He goes well when fresh and is expected to prove his handicap mark a lenient one.

Holy Fire has fallen to an attractive mark Holy Fire hasn’t won for 18 months, but she may be worth chancing in the six-furlong handicap at Southwell (18:45) having fallen to an attractive mark. She goes particularly well on the all-weather, her sole win coming over this trip at Kempton, and she has hit the frame in some competitive handicaps from higher marks since. Holy Fire ran a stinker over seven furlongs back at Kempton last time, but that was very out of character for her, as she is usually very consistent, and it is also interesting that connections put the cheekpieces back on now. This isn't as competitive as the handicaps she’s been contesting of late and a little break may have freshened her up nicely.

Tip of the Day Batwomen – 16:10 Plumpton Flag: Horse In Focus

Batwomen showed plenty of ability on her hurdling debut at Fontwell last season, and she showed the benefit of her reappearance run when opening her account in this sphere on her handicap debut again at Fontwell last month. She got the job done nicely on that occasion, too, always travelling smoothly, creeping into contention and produced to lead jumping the final flight. Batwomen was just ridden on the run-in to maintain her advantage and she is open to further progress, so she looks a compelling contender in this handicap up just 5lb in the weights.