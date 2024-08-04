Timeform Daily View | Monday preview and tips

Tony McFadden of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Monday.

Three points of interest Huge prize-money up for grabs in Ballyhane Stakes It's a relatively low-key day's racing in Britain on Monday but it's a Bank Holiday in Ireland and the card at Naas is headlined by the hugely valuable Ballyhane Stakes (16:50). With €300,000 up for grabs, including just shy of €150,000 to the winner, it's unsurprising that a full field of 24 plus three reserves has been declared. There's a wide range of abilities on show, with plenty of connections chancing their arm at picking up some of the prize-money that goes down to tenth, but the race has attracted a classy sort in Heavens Gate. Curragh maiden winner Heavens Gate put up a useful effort when third behind stablemate Fairy Godmother in the Group 3 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and she ran to a similar level when filling the same position in the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last month. There may be a big field but Heavens Gate - who benefits from a fillies' allowance - is clearly the one to beat and on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings is at least 10 lb clear. The filly, who is trained by Aidan O'Brien, is Ryan Moore's only ride on the card.

Ross O'Sullivan in remarkable form Ross O'Sullivan enjoyed astonishing success at the Galway Festival, sending out four winners from only six runners at the meeting, with three of those victories coming in ultra-competitive big-field handicaps. O'Sullivan had also been successful with his last two runners before Galway, sending out an across-the-card double at Cork and Kilbeggan, and there's no doubt that he has his string in superb order. O'Sullivan's runners merit close consideration given the stable form and the trainer's only possible representative on Monday, Beautiful Chaos, would be of interest if getting a run in the mile-and-a-quarter handicap (17:20) at Naas (currently a reserve). Beautiful Chaos shaped as if she'd be sharper for the run when down the field on her reappearance at Down Royal last month and she was dropped 1 lb by the handicapper so is now 1 lb lower than when beaten only a nose at Tramore last season.

Kings Merchant to prevent repeat scenes in Ripon handicap? There's a familiar feel to the six-furlong handicap (16:00) at Ripon as the first three home from last year renew rivalry. Only four went to post last season but the race still served up an exciting finish as Bay Breeze, Fortamour and Twelfth Knight were in a line entering the final furlong, with Bay Breeze, who was perhaps at an advantage against the rail, digging deep to beat Fortamour by a nose to register a fourth course success. Bay Breeze hasn't won since then but has fallen a long way in the weights and ran well when fourth in a big-field handicap at York recently. He's expected to confirm superiority with last year's opponents but Kings Merchant could prove a formidable new rival. Kings Merchant, the only three-year-old in the line-up, is progressing well and he made it three wins from six starts this season when a narrow winner at Doncaster last month. He beat a couple of last-time winners on that occasion so the form looks strong and he could be the one to prevent last year's principals from fighting out the finish again.

Tip of the Day Harley Street - 17:05 Cork Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Harley Street had offered some encouragement when mid-division on his handicap debut and reappearance at Tipperary last month and he again shaped better than the bare result would suggest when fourth at the Galway Festival. Harley Street travelled well towards the inside but he was caught in a pocket as the pace was lifting turning for home and lost his position. However, he did some good late work up the run-in to grab fourth, leaving the impression that he has more to offer, particularly over this longer trip. He ran to a useful level when winning a Flat maiden at the Curragh on his second and final start for his former yard and that effort offers hope he could prove a lot better than his current hurdles mark.