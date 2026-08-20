Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Tricky Nunthorpe Affair

Raindrops keep falling on my head

But that doesn't mean my eyes will soon be turning red

Crying's not for me

'Cause I'm never gonna stop the rain by complaining

Because I'm free

Nothing's worrying me Obviously, if I had a horse in the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes (15:35) who wanted fast ground I might be crying like BJ Thomas, but I don't. So I'm not. Testing going would be a question mark for the American-trained favourite (and Timeform top-rated) Bacio who was an impressive handicap winner at Royal Ascot when last seen and bids to give his trainer Wesley Ward an overdue win after twice saddling the runner-up. He, along with Mission Control and Fitzella, bids to buck the trend that has seen only one three-year-old winner (Winter Power in 2021) in the last 14 years. Molecomb winner Pershaada, meanwhile, attempts to become the sixth two-year-old winner, the first since 2007 (Kingsgate Native), and follow in the footsteps of 1992 winner Lyric Fantasy who won the race for her trainer's father Richard Hannon Snr. Obviously it's risky to be to dogmatic about draws when there is rain around, but looking at Timeform's pace map – a very useful tool on the racecard – shows that the majority of expected frontrunners are drawn lower. That will suit American Affair, who actually made the running when having a host of these rivals behind him when winning the King George Qatar Stakes but who has been fine travelling off a strong pace in the past. Drawn in stall four, proven on soft ground, and third-best on our figures, he is fancied to give Jim Goldie a first win in the race and his second Group 1 success.

Marco... Polo?

You have to go all the way back to the 2000 winner Bannister for the last horse to break his maiden tag in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes (15:00), so Curragh runner-up Marco Polo will have to do some trend-bucking (careful) of his own if he is to follow in the footsteps of the yard's most recent winner of this race, Rock Of Gibraltar in 2001. Marco Polo picked up the 'Sectional' flag on debut in a maiden in which the third New Bond Street has since filled the same place in listed company at the weekend. I've already written about Arapaho Gold, one of two 'Horses In Focus' in the line-up. He hasn't faced ground this soft before but his dam Call Of The Jungle was fine on it and the yard's horses tend to cope well with more attritional conditions. The other HIF is Mrair, who "ran a fine race upped in grade and was better than the result, meeting trouble more than once" according to the Timeform race report for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. Will all three progress past Adaay Of Scarlett, though? Underestimated in the market for the Richmond Stakes last time, he did little wrong to my eyes but connections reach for cheekpieces after four consecutive runner-up efforts. He tops the weight-adjusted ratings, but will he find one improving past him once more?

Third time lucky in the Lonsdale