Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Mr Griffiths looks well treated The JCB ‘Hands And Heels’ Handicap Hurdle (14:05) at Warwick looks a golden opportunity for Mr Griffiths to record a second win over hurdles.

He didn’t show much in bumpers or in his first three starts over hurdles, but he was much shorter in the betting than previously for his handicap debut at Fontwell last month, and he duly showed much improved form to open his account. Mr Griffiths looked all about stamina that day, clearly relishing a significant step up in trip, still extending away from the runner-up at the finish and looking like one who will stay extreme distances. Conditions will be similarly testing at Warwick and a subsequent 6lb rise for that success looks very lenient for one with a profile like his. He’s been found another good opportunity and he’ll likely take all the beating – he’s 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and has the ‘small p’ attached to his rating, denoting he’s open to further improvement.

Goldmoyne ready to win again Goldmoyne has won twice since joining James Owen and looks ready to strike again in the Bet Responsibly With SBK Handicap (16:26) at Southwell.

He isn’t the first horse to be rejuvenated by this yard, and the fitting of cheekpieces worked the oracle when he won back-to-back handicaps over six furlongs at Newcastle in December. Goldmoyne has finished placed all three starts over this trip since, finishing runner-up to a next-time-out winner and then bumping into the prolific Aisling Oscar before shaping better than the bare result last time. He raced wide apart from the other principals on that occasion, pushed along from two furlongs out but just unable to reel in the first two. His form has a very solid look to it – the winner of his last race has gone in again since too – and he’s one to keep on the right side from his current mark – he has the Horse In Focus Flag.

Booking of Oisin Murphy catches the eye Oisin Murphy has a 24% strike rate when riding for James Fanshawe, while six of his last 13 rides for the yard have won, so he looks a positive jockey booking – he has the Jockey Uplift Flag – on Wonder in the Tipping Tom On SBK Feed Handicap (17:30).

He is a winner over two miles at this track, and also has form over this course and distance, hitting the frame in what looked a solid race for the grade two starts back, and he proved at least as good as ever when beaten a neck over this trip at Lingfield last time. That race wasn’t run at a true pace, and he was headed in the final 100 yards only by one with a better change of gear. This race should be run at a stronger tempo, while this more galloping with its longer straight should suit him well, so he’ll remain of interest having been left on the same mark.