Timeform Daily View | Friday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Friday.

Three points of interest

Protest Rally bidding to enhance superb course record

Protest Rally landed the five-furlong handicap (15:55) on this card at Musselburgh last season and he enhanced his fine course record when landing another event over the minimum trip in May. That took Protest Rally's course record to three wins and two seconds from five starts, and he also performed creditably when fourth at Musselburgh last time, even if it did mean he was unplaced at the venue for the first time. Given such a sound track record, Protest Rally unsurprisingly has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to highlight his effectiveness at Musselburgh. He also has sounds claims on ratings as he's been eased a couple of pounds since his latest effort, despite running creditably, and is able to run off the same mark he defied at Pontefract in May. He's only 1 lb behind top-rated Al Hussar and looks likely to give a good account of himself.

Return to sharper course should suit Highland Olly

Highland Olly may not be a course specialist in the same mould as Protest Rally, who has plenty of form to call on, but he was successful on his only previous visit to Musselburgh when landing a seven-furlong handicap over the same course and distance he tackles on Friday (17:05). Highland Olly was only sixth at Doncaster last time, but he was beaten little more than a length and a half and deserves credit for sticking in the fight for so long given he raced keenly in the lead. Front-running tactics can be difficult to deploy on the Doncaster straight course, but such a style tends to more advantageous around a tight, turning track like Musselburgh. He has Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag to showcase his effectiveness and it would be little surprise to see him launch a bold bid back in class 6 company for the first time since winning at Nottingham in May.

Rogue Dynasty is clear on ratings

James Owen has a remarkable record with horses starting out for the yard in Flat handicaps - it currently stands at 19 winners from 63 winners at a strike rate of 30.2% - and Rogue Dynasty contributed to that tally when landing a Chester handicap on his first start since leaving David Loughnane. Rogue Dynasty, who was fitted with a hood for the first time, avoided trouble with a wide trip and stayed on well to lead close home, grabbing the verdict by half a length. She had to settle for second at Yarmouth last time but it still represented an improved effort on Timeform's figures as she pulled four and a half lengths clear of the third and was only denied by a fellow improver. She looked like a well-treated horse at Yarmouth so stands out off the same mark in the seven-furlong fillies' handicap (19:40) at Newmarket, heading Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 6 lb.