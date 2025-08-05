Free horse racing tips: Best Bets for Haydock on Saturday

The Shergar Cup takes place at Ascot this weekend. Some people love it, others loath it. I must admit it isn’t my favourite weekend of the racing calendar, but of course, it brings a different element to racing for one day, a team event which allows overseas jockeys to go up against some of the best in Britain and Ireland.

However, from a punting perspective, particularly at this stage of the week, when you haven’t really got a clue which jockey will be riding what, it makes no appeal whatsoever. There are three other races on ITV this weekend at Haydock and Newmarket, though, so that’s where my focus is going to be.

The Dick Hern Stakes at Haydock has attracted a healthy 22 entries and it looks like being run on good or better ground, with little rain forecast in the area and some blustery conditions.

It’s quite a congested market at the time of writing, too, but the one horse who I think is a little overpriced is the Harry Charlton-trained AROLLA. She looked very promising when winning her first two starts last season, particularly her eight and a half length romp under a penalty in a novice at Leicester (on heavy ground).

It didn’t quite work out for her in a couple of listed events in France on her next two starts last year, but she was too free (again in heavy ground) when starting favourite at Saint-Cloud, and she did well to finish as close as she did coming from further back than ideal on the all-weather at Deauville.

She ran well on her seasonal return in another listed race at Musselburgh in June, beaten only by odds-on favourite Jabaara, who has a good record at that level, and to my eye Arolla still looked inexperienced under pressure. She was also squeezed up in the final furlong, having to come between horses, and having some of these behind her.

That was a very encouraging run after six months off and she started second favourite for the Kensington Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot for her handicap debut just 11 days later. There was a pronounced track bias in that race, though, with those drawn higher and racing in the near-side group at an advantage, while Arolla raced in the smaller group more towards the fair rail.

Admittedly, it was more than track position which caused her to finish down the field, but it may also have been that she found the race coming too soon after her career-best reappearance, having nothing more left to give having travelled well to the two-furlong marker.

There’s no doubting that Arolla is better than she was able to show that day, so I’m willing to put a line through that effort, and back her at 12/1 to bounce back to form. She’s a lightly-raced four-year-old who has an attractive pedigree and I’m sure we are yet to see the best of her.