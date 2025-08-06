Sky Bet Ebor Festival preview: What are you looking forward to?

David Ord and Nic Doggett with one thing they're looking forward to seeing at the Sky Bet Ebor Festival later this month.

The Dual Classic winners It's not often you get the chance to see the winners of the Derby and Irish Derby, Oaks and Irish Oaks in action at the same meeting but you will at York. Look, it helps when it involves two horses and both are trained by Aidan O'Brien, but for all the understandable hype around the Juddmonte International, the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur promises to be a fascinating heat in its own right on day one. We know how hard it is to defy a Group One penalty in it, but Los Angeles managed to do so in 2024 and Lambourn is going to be posed the same question this time around en-route to more big days ahead in the autumn. He's not an exciting Derby winner but he's a tough one and somewhat underappreciated. I wonder what he made, gazing over his Ballydoyle stable door, of being usurped as St Leger favourite by stablemate Scandinavia for example? It's not going to be quite the test the ante-post market suggests at this stage. Merchant doesn't look to be running and Carmers is being kept on home shores for his next start, but Amiloc is a proper rival. Ralph Beckett opted out of a King George bid on the Sunday before Ascot with the unbeaten son of Postponed but the King Edward VII winner is five from five and would get two pounds from his rival on the Knavesmire. Timeform ratings still have Lambourn five clear but Amiloc has a p and an unknown ceiling.

Minnie Hauk completes the Oaks double