Timeform analysis | Strong form and horses to follow

Timeform highlight a maiden and novice that were contested by interesting sorts and should work out well.

6f maiden, Yarmouth Thursday July 4

A maiden that included plenty of newcomers and a quartet of nicely-bred sorts pulled a little way clear in a race it should pay to follow. SHADOW OF LIGHT, bred in the purple, was a warm order to make a winning debut and looked a good prospect, doing just enough once in front; handy, travelled fluently, shaken up 2f out, produced to lead approaching final 1f, comfortably; can defy a penalty en route to better things (holds a Group 1 entry). ULTRASOUL, like the winner made plenty of appeal on pedigree and shaped very well, impressing with how he saw it out; waited with, pushed along under 3f out, headway when switched under 2f out, finished strongly; he'll be suited by 7f and is well up to winning a similar event. LAKERS, bred to be useful, is from a yard having a fine season with its juveniles and shaped with plenty of encouragement; close up, went with enthusiasm, led 2f out, headed approaching final 1f, kept on; sure to win races. GOD OF WAR showed plenty of ability/promise and should know even more next time; soon steadied, headway when denied a run briefly 2f out, every chance 1f out, hung left, not quicken close home, not unduly punished. DAPPER GUEST showed more than first time up, not yet the finished article; mid-field, headway under pressure under 2f out, held when hung left entering final 1f.

HAAZEEZ had bumped into the Coventry runner-up last time but proved to be a disappointment, 2 backwards steps now since such a promising debut; led, headed 2f out, faded final 1f; he's likely to stay 7f. TOY SOLDIER, turned out again quickly, looks to have been brought along with nurseries in mind and shaped with some encouragement in a deep-looking event with a view to such, 7f likely to suit; awkward leaving stalls, raced off the pace, pushed along over 2f out, clipped heels/stumbled over 1f out, kept on final 1f, finished with running left under hands-and-heels ride. GRETNA DREAMS, made some appeal on paper, held back by inexperience; slowly into stride, in rear, ridden halfway, ran green 1f out, merely passed beaten horses. ME TARZAN showed only greenness; dwelt, mid-division, off the bridle long way out, struggling when hung left under 2f out. DOTTIE DIAMOND was too free; prominent, driven over 2f out, dropped away over 1f out. KNIGHTMARE offered little; in touch, jumped path soon after start, ridden when ran green over 2f out, left behind.

7f novice, Haydock Thursday July 4

A rather bunched finish to an informative maiden but it still appeals as form to view positively, a pair of stablemates from a top yard scrapping it out, whilst the third may have also been on the scene with a clearer run. CAVALLO BAY belied market weakness switched to turf and progressed again, proving determined to fend off a shorter-priced debutant from the same connections to whom he was conceding 6 lb; patiently ridden, hampered end of back straight, good headway 2f out, challenged approaching final 1f, edged ahead close home; will go on improving. OLYMPUS POINT, bred in the purple, made a very promising start to career, going down fighting to a stablemate; in touch, ridden 3f out, led when ran green 2f out, tackled approaching final 1f, edged out final 50 yds; will improve. SEAGOLAZO, strong in the betting, did well under the circumstances after interference left him with plenty of ground to make up, seeing out the longer trip in good style; slowly into stride, mid-field, lost place when carried right by loose horse end of back straight, pushed along entering straight, hung left under 3f out, progress over 1f out, stayed on; learning by the run and one to look out for. TAWASH produced a promising first effort; slowly into stride, raced off the pace, headway under pressure 2f out, kept on, not knocked about; should improve. SIR PAUL RAMSEY showed something like debut form, found wanting for a change of gear late on; prominent, led briefly over 2f out, no extra last ½f; will be suited by 1m and remains open to improvement. CLAIM TO GLORY showed more than previously; close up, driven under 3f out, beaten over 1f out. TOBY'S TIME, hooded, is probably one for later on; took keen hold, hung left 3f out, always behind. BERKSHIRE SMUDGE, whose debut form from 6 weeks earlier has worked out very well, was well backed but did too much too soon upped in trip; led, headed over 2f out, weakened final 1f. IT'SNEVERJUSTONE was at long odds and didn't get very far through no fault of his own; stumbled and unseated after 1f.