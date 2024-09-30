A Middle Park field that lacked the level of pre-race achievement of the fillies in the Cheveley Park earlier on the card, the one Group 1 winner in the field Whistlejacket beaten on half of his 6 starts, with a level of form some well below that required to win an average running, though with only one other pattern winner in the field and 2 of the sextet stepping out of novice company for the first time, he was still sent off a short price; he failed to run to his best, but one of his rivals found marked improvement and produced an effort looking well up to scratch for the race, his win all the more creditable in that he came from off the pace, the race not so well run as the Cheveley Park, the overall time slower than for the fillies race; the field raced as one group down the centre.

SHADOW OF LIGHT gained a third win from 4 starts, showing much improved form in scoring with authority, on softer ground than previously and coping better with the trip than he had on firmish going at York, his performance one of the best among the 2-y-o colts this year; held up, travelled well, headway 2f out, led 1f out, quickened clear, pushed out; he's bred to stay at least 7f, though apparently has the Commonwealth Cup as his target for next year.

WHISTLEJACKET stood out on form, having competed at this level the last twice, but he was below his best, having his seventh race of the campaign, this perhaps a race too far; close up, shaken up 2f out, left behind by winner 1f out, plugged on; he's very much a sprinter on looks, and has been campaigned as one, though there are elements in his pedigree to suggest he'll stay further.

DASH DIZZY was set a tough assignment on just his third start and acquitted himself well, sticking to his task after losing the lead, just losing out on second; led, shaken up 2f out, headed 1f out, one paced; he's an imposing sort and is likely to continue to progress at 3 yrs.

BLACK FORZA was back close to the level he'd run to in winning the Richmond, that form largely let down since, just a useful colt who won't be the easiest to place at 3 yrs; soon steadied, effort 2f out, kept on final 1f, never on terms.

JOUNCY, successful just once in 5 starts, faced a stiffer task in this grade and failed to confirm the improvement he'd shown on the all-weather last time, on the softest ground he's encountered on turf; in touch, chased leaders halfway, shaken up over 2f out, lost place soon after.

DEFENCE MINISTER, on softer ground than previously, had looked very promising, but this was a big step up and he was essentially found out in better company, probably ready for a step up in trip as well; settled in touch, shaken up over 2f out, left behind soon after.