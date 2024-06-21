Read Timeform's report of the St James's Palace Stakes in which Rosallion showed a good turn of foot to prevail.

A representative field for what is often the key contest in establishing the leader of the 3-y-o miling generation, the Guineas winners in Britain, Ireland and France all in the field, along with a pair that had won at the highest level at 2 yrs and 2 more that were unbeaten this year and stepping up in grade; the outcome wasn't decisive in that regard, as the favourite failed to fire, but the race otherwise delivered all that it promised, the winner doing well to overhaul one who was ideally positioned the way this went, the form well up to the level that would see the 3-y-os come out on top in the battles ahead against the established older milers.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

ROSALLION added a third Group 1 success to his tally with his best performance yet, maturing all the time, plenty to like about the manner in which he picked up after the second had got first run, the tactics with potential to leave him a hostage to fortune (particularly at a track like Goodwood), but the ability there to get him out of it; held up, went with zest, headway 2f out, shaken up over 1f out, kept on well, led final 50 yds; sure to go well again, and likely to be more than a match for the older milers. HENRY LONGFELLOW clearly hadn't done himself justice on his return and wasted no time getting back on the up, getting first run on the winner, but performing to a level where he'll surely get an opportunity to go one better at some stage this year, either kept to this trip or upped to 1¼m; tracked pace, travelled well, quickened to lead over 1f out, shaken up, kept on well, headed final 50 yds, clear of rest. METROPOLITAN looked to have a fair bit to find on form in relation to the Newmarket and Curragh winners and he did well, sticking to his task after getting tapped for toe, every chance, given his sire, that he will be suited by a step up in trip (raced solely at 1m so far); handy, shaken up 3f out, not quicken 2f out, stayed on inside final 1f; has plenty about him physically and may yet do better.

UNQUESTIONABLE got back to the level he showed as a juvenile with his reappearance behind him, setting the race up nicely for his stable's first string, who wasn't quite able to convert the opportunity; led, shaken up straight, headed over 1f out, not quicken inside final 1f; he'd been left in the Commonwealth Cup and is still in the Irish Derby, though his family is one mainly of 7f/1m performers. ALYANAABI settled better than in the Guineas but ran to just the same sort of level, lacking the pace to land a blow after coming from a similar position to the winner; held up, shaken up over 2f out, stayed on inside final 1f, never a threat; he probably needs his sights lowering now. ALMAQAM had seemed likely to go for the Hampton Court after his win in the Heron and he would have been better off had connections stuck to that plan, lacking the experience and speed for this task but closing up late on; in rear, shaken up home turn, kept on well inside final 1f, nearest at the finish; remains open to improvement. NOTABLE SPEECH, a decisive winner over Rosallion at Newmarket, lost his unbeaten record, turning in a lacklustre display, firmer ground possibly an issue, though connections suggested he just ran flat; in rear, took keen hold, effort over 2f out, not quicken, no extra well inside final 1f; this clearly wasn't his running, and he remains a leading contender for the top open 1m races, the Sussex Stakes and a third clash with the winner a potentially intriguing contest. DARLINGHURST needed to improve up in grade and finished well held, though he promised more than he delivered and seems likely to bounce back at a lower level; in touch, travelled well, shaken up over 1f out, soon beaten, weakened inside final 1f.