A clash between 2 unbeaten fillies that had already won a Group 1 contest promised a mouthwatering clash and potentially a vintage Cheveley Park, and although one of the pair wasn't able to show her form, the other produced a scintillating effort, her performance on a par with Tiggy Wiggy's in 2014, better than any other since Hooray's in 2010, the latter, incidentally, the only Cheveley Park this century run on ground described as soft by Timeform, conditions here having dried out significantly from the first 2 days of the fixture; neither Tiggy Wiggy nor Hooray made the impact at 3 yrs that they had at 2, but Lake Victoria has the physique and pedigree to do even better next year, no surprise that she is now a warm favourite for the Guineas; the pace was sound, the timefigure better than for the Middle Park, the field racing in 2 groups for much of the way, the winner leading Babouche and Rayevka nearer the stand side.

LAKE VICTORIA gained a second win at the highest level, looking a filly out of the top drawer, coping well with the drop to 6f under a positive ride, though she's bred to stay at least 1m, no surprise that she's now a short price for the Guineas, her physique suggesting she'll make at least as good a 3-y-o, very much the one to beat in the classic at this stage; led, travelled well, shaken up under 2f out, quickened clear entering final 1f, kept on well, impressive; sure to progress further and one to keep on the right side.

DAYLIGHT gained a place at Group 1 level for the second time, best of those from off the pace; held up, travelled well, effort 2f out, hampered and hung left 1f out, stayed on, took second close home; will stay 7f.

ARABIAN DUSK, back against her own sex, ran much better than she had in the Morny, needing no excuses; close up on far side, shaken up 2f out, every chance over 1f out, hung left, not quicken; she's raced around 6f so far and although her dam stayed quite a bit further, her sire is an influence for speed and she wouldn't be sure to get much further.

BABOUCHE, like the winner, came into the race unbeaten after landing a Group 1 last time out, but she was unable to repeat her best form, too keen in the early stages and unable to show her good turn of foot on softer ground than previously, a chance that the track wasn't ideal for her either; soon steadied, not settle fully, shaken up over 2f out, not quicken, plugged on inside final 1f; she looks much more a 2-y-o type than the winner, but she has form good enough to make an impact next year, her pedigree, if not necessarily her style of racing, suggesting she will probably stay 1m.

CELANDINE, on her toes beforehand, failed to repeat her improved effort from the Lowther, back on softer ground; broke well, led group, travelled well, shaken up 2f out, hampered and hung left 1f out, no extra.

RAYEVKA looked promising on her 2 previous starts, having won a minor event at Chantilly last time (less than 2 weeks previously), but she failed to do herself justice in this much higher grade, still in need of experience and spoiling her chance by failing to settle; held up, not settle fully, shaken up 2f out, ran green, not quicken, weakened final 1f; she's a well-made filly (beginning to sweat when she left the paddock) and remains likely to improve.

LEOVANNI, only third in the Lowther, had plenty to find in this company and was well held on softer ground than previously, a failure to handle the Dip no help either; handy, not settle fully, shaken up over 2f out, weakened over 1f out.