Timeform analysis | Irish Champion Stakes won by Economics

Read Timeform's report of the Irish Champion Stakes in which the gutsy Economics made the top-level breakthrough.

A fascinating renewal of the biggest race of the year in Ireland, 3 individual Group 1 winners, including the last 2 winners of this race in attendance, but most of the focus was on a pair that hadn't yet won at the top level, namely Economics and Shin Emperor; the race itself did not disappoint, little more than a length between the first 4 home despite a strong pace, the favourite denying Auguste Rodin in a thriller under an astute ride from Tom Marquand.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

ECONOMICS confirmed the abundant promise shown on each of his last 2 starts to make the breakthrough at the top level, becoming the first since Pentire in 1995 to win this race having not previously won a Group 1, needing to show another side of himself to do so, too, battling on really gamely to hold off last-year's winner; waited with, steady headway out wide back straight, close up entering straight, ridden 2f out, edged ahead last ½f, battled well; the Champion Stakes at Ascot, and a potential clash with Calandagan, is reportedly his next target, whilst looking further ahead he is very much the type to do even better at 4 yrs. AUGUSTE RODIN quickly bounced back from a poor run in the King George, as he had done last year, though he found one too good this time around, unable to get by Economics having been ridden more patiently than of late; held up, travelled well, smooth headway out wide entering straight, challenged entering final 1f, upsides briefly well inside final 1f, edged out late on; will reportedly sign off in the Japan Cup, a race his sire won in 2006. SHIN EMPEROR placed in the Japanese Derby when last seen in May, ran really well on his first start in Europe, finishing one place better than his full-brother, Sottsass, had in this race in 2022, no surprise on this evidence were he to go on and emulate that one by going on to win the Arc, the step back up to 1½m sure to suit; mid-division, took strong hold, going well when not clear run over 1f out, forced to switch, finished well.

LOS ANGELES rerouted here in preference to the St Leger at Doncaster, ran right up to best despite, predictably, being unsuited by the drop in trip, this likely to set him up nicely for a crack at the Arc; held up, came wide straight, stayed on, edged out of third final strides. GHOSTWRITER ran at least as well as last time, narrowly failing to finish in the frame for the fifth start in a row at this level; close up, every chance early in straight, second 1f out, no extra. LUXEMBOURG, who had finished first and second in the last 2 renewals of his race, is perhaps not quite the force of old, his Coronation Cup win having come in a tactical affair, first-time cheekpieces failing to provide a spark; made running, kicked on entering straight, headed entering final 1f, no extra. ROYAL RHYME ran up to best, which merely underlines the fact he is not quite up to this level; tracked pace, driven early in straight, held when forced to switch final 1f. HANS ANDERSEN, without the headgear this time, was seemingly in the race as a pacemaker again but, as at York, was unable to do that job, essentially just making up the numbers.