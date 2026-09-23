Goblet to sink Gosden at HQ

The Cambridgeshire meeting kicks off at Newmarket on Thursday and with a few races priced up in advance there are bets to be had including in the Listed Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes over two miles at 15:35.

Gregory is priced up like defeat is unlikely but I don’t envisage this being as straightforward as the odds-on quotes imply given he is clearly a difficult horse to train.

Remarkably, for a John & Thady Gosden-trained six-year-old, this is the first run of his career at Newmarket and I don’t think it’s a track that is certain to suit, while he has a 3lb penalty to saddle after his York comeback win.

That was encouraging on his first start for 476 days, but that was over three months ago so you wonder if things have been straightforward since, and he seemed to enjoy the 1m6f trip that day, so he has something to prove back over two miles.

He is the best horse in the race on all known form, but I’m happy to take a swing at him in the circumstances and if you take him out of the equation it looks a wide-open contest.

Arabian Force is next in the betting but he ran a dull race first time up after a few months off in the Irish St Leger, so I’d rather take the pair on with Nicky Henderson’s GOBLET OF FIRE at 14/1.

He has plenty to find on the ratings but his form has worked out really well and I think he’s probably a good bit better than a mark of 94 suggests.

His impressive Betfred Handicap win at this track at the Guineas meeting worked out nicely with the subsequent Northumberland Plate winner in second, with more winners in behind, while his two July Course efforts in third and second have been boosted since, as well.

Last time he was mugged late on by a horse who challenged away from him and the pair were miles clear, while all three of those recent Newmarket efforts came over 1m6f and he could have more to offer back over two miles.

The way he has hit the line up the rising ground at both Newmarket tracks certainly suggests he’ll relish two miles around here and tactically things could fall his way on Thursday.

Saffie Osborne gets on well with him and the key to him is getting him settled in a rhythm, so it’s great to see her back on board in what is a big field for the race, where she can probably get an ideal bit of cover in a prominent position on the rail.

The Verdict: Back GOBLET OF FIRE in the 15:35 Newmarket