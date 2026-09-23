Our form expert has had 4/1 and 10/1 winners in his last two Verdict columns and he has two selections for day one of Newmarket's Cambridgeshire meeting on Thursday.
The Verdict: Thursday September 24
1pt win Undiscovered in the 15:00 Newmarket at 14/1 (General)
1pt win Goblet Of Fire in the 15:35 Newmarket at 14/1 (Betway, Paddy Power, BetMGM)
Goblet to sink Gosden at HQ
The Cambridgeshire meeting kicks off at Newmarket on Thursday and with a few races priced up in advance there are bets to be had including in the Listed Jockey Club Rose Bowl Stakes over two miles at 15:35.
Gregory is priced up like defeat is unlikely but I don’t envisage this being as straightforward as the odds-on quotes imply given he is clearly a difficult horse to train.
Remarkably, for a John & Thady Gosden-trained six-year-old, this is the first run of his career at Newmarket and I don’t think it’s a track that is certain to suit, while he has a 3lb penalty to saddle after his York comeback win.
That was encouraging on his first start for 476 days, but that was over three months ago so you wonder if things have been straightforward since, and he seemed to enjoy the 1m6f trip that day, so he has something to prove back over two miles.
He is the best horse in the race on all known form, but I’m happy to take a swing at him in the circumstances and if you take him out of the equation it looks a wide-open contest.
Arabian Force is next in the betting but he ran a dull race first time up after a few months off in the Irish St Leger, so I’d rather take the pair on with Nicky Henderson’s GOBLET OF FIRE at 14/1.
He has plenty to find on the ratings but his form has worked out really well and I think he’s probably a good bit better than a mark of 94 suggests.
His impressive Betfred Handicap win at this track at the Guineas meeting worked out nicely with the subsequent Northumberland Plate winner in second, with more winners in behind, while his two July Course efforts in third and second have been boosted since, as well.
Last time he was mugged late on by a horse who challenged away from him and the pair were miles clear, while all three of those recent Newmarket efforts came over 1m6f and he could have more to offer back over two miles.
The way he has hit the line up the rising ground at both Newmarket tracks certainly suggests he’ll relish two miles around here and tactically things could fall his way on Thursday.
Saffie Osborne gets on well with him and the key to him is getting him settled in a rhythm, so it’s great to see her back on board in what is a big field for the race, where she can probably get an ideal bit of cover in a prominent position on the rail.
The Verdict: Back GOBLET OF FIRE in the 15:35 Newmarket
Tatts magic for Beckett
Earlier on, in the Group 3 Tattersalls Stakes for two-year-olds over seven furlongs, Ralph Beckett’s UNDISCOVERED looks underestimated at double-figure prices.
This is a tricky race to weigh up with the once-raced Great Balls O’Fire heading the market, but Undiscovered’s best form entitles him to much more respect than he is getting and there was promise in his comeback last time.
On his second start he was penalised and gave 4lb and a good beating to subsequent Chepstow maiden winner Avionics at Salisbury, so it was no wonder he went off 11/2 for the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.
That was too much too soon and it was back to the drawing board for Beckett, but he’s since gelded him and given him time and I thought he ran well off a big weight in a Doncaster nursery last time out.
He gets a 9lb pull with the Town Moor winner Fuel The Jet, which can help him turn around the four lengths, and he can take a step forward from that here with that run under his belt.
I like New Bay progeny at this time of year, as they tend to need a bit of time (they have a 20% strike-rate at Newmarket in October and November) and if this one bounces back to his best form he looks a major player.
The Verdict: Back UNDISCOVERED in the 15:00 Newmarket
Preview posted at 16:40 BST on 23/09/26
Click here for full Ben Linfoot tipping record
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org