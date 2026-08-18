Mor money in the Yorkshire Oaks

Day one at York was wet and more rain is forecast heading into day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival and while it’s difficult to judge how much and how it will affect the conditions, the fast ground horses will likely be inconvenienced.

I want my selections either proven on a bit of cut or expected to handle it at the very least, so it does change the complexion slightly heading into Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks day.

The Group 1 feature revolves around the King George winner, Kalpana, who looks the clear form pick at her best but does have something to prove.

She’ll be fine whatever the weather does, but she did have a hard race at Ascot last time and all of her very best form is at that right-handed and testing track, so left-handed and galloping York asks a different question. Taghrooda, arguably an even more impressive winner of the King George, failed to back up here in 2014 when beaten at 1/5.

I’m happy to have a small each-way swing against her and with Minnie Hauk not at her best this year she’s worth taking on as well, the top two in the betting looking short enough against some interesting three-year-olds.

Joseph O’Brien’s Johanna Walsh is the obvious one after her emphatic Irish Oaks success, but at a much bigger price I’d rather chance the filly who finished second to her that day, INIS MOR.

David Menuisier’s filly has four lengths to make up on Johanna Walsh which seems steep enough, but the bare result does not tell the whole story as the winner’s stablemate, Rebel Moon, boxed Inis Mor in at the top of the straight allowing the winner to skip clear.

Once seeing daylight Inis Mor responded well to Oisin Murphy’s urgings to grab second and the daughter of Galiway, out of a Deep Impact mare, has more to offer over a mile and a half.

She’s certainly bred for a trip and she has improved each time she has gone out in distance, while her two-and-a-quarter length defeat to Diamond Necklace in the Prix de Diane gives her a chance in this company where 10-furlong gears count for plenty.

Like Kalpana, she looks versatile when it comes to ground conditions, but I think she’ll love every drop of rain and she’ll love the likely strong gallop set by Tattycoram and Sugar Island, with old foe Johanna Walsh likely to be up there too.

Such a scenario can help Murphy get her settled and racing efficiently, allowing the three-year-old to travel into contention before unleashing her finishing effort.

The Verdict: Back INIS MOR in the 15:35 York